Redding, CT

Redding Police Officers Get the Ultimate SHAVE and Join the Fight Against Childhood Cancer!

 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThis morning, members of the Redding Police Department, including officers, dispatchers, and school security shaved their heads for St. Baldrick's Foundation,...

NewsTimes

Danbury police chief, emergency management director to shave heads for cancer research, awareness

DANBURY — Local first responders are taking part in this year’s St. Baldrick’s head-shaving event to help raise money and awareness to fight childhood cancer. Matthew Cassavechia, Danbury’s emergency management director was about $530 away from reaching his $5,000 fundraising goal as of Monday morning. He will be participating in a St. Baldrick’s head-shaving event at the Wolcott Fair Grounds this Saturday, according to his fundraising page.
DANBURY, CT
Daily Mail

PICTURED: Florida special needs teacher, 43, who was attacked by five-year-old and needed to be stretchered out of classroom after cracking her head: Outraged teacher union reps say the child has attacked her before

A Florida special needs teacher who suffered serious injuries when she was attacked by a five-year-old, had been hospitalized by the same child several time before, her teacher's union claimed,. Last week Trishia Meadows, 43, a teacher at Pines Lakes Elementary in Pembroke Pines, needed to be stretchered out of...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Assistant principal ‘took his own life’ in staff area of California middle school

An assistant principal died by suicide at a middle school in California, authorities say.Kraemer Middle School, in Placentia, went into lockdown after the faculty member, Moises Plascencia, was found dead in a “staff area” on Monday morning. The school district’s superintendent, Dr Jim Elsasser, addressed the tragedy in a statement.“Our assistant principal at Kraemer Middle, Moises Plascencia, took his own life in a private staff area on the school’s campus this morning,” Dr Elsasser said. “Fellow staff members and students were not present nor was the occurrence witnessed by anyone. The Placentia Police Department (PPD) responded swiftly to our...
EDUCATION
Fox News

Virginia judge says parents of 12 immunocompromised kids can ask schools to require masks

A Virginia judge on Wednesday ruled that the parents of 12 immunocompromised children can request that their schools require other students to wear masks. "Our initial reaction was pure relief," Tasha Nelson, a mother and plaintiff in the lawsuit, told FOX 5 in Washington, D.C., after the judge's ruling. "Jack is 10 years old. He loves science, he’s a goofball, he’s a gamer. He also lives with a disease called cystic fibrosis. He takes about 50 pills a day. He does about one to two hours of physical therapy a day … quite frankly, he works harder for every breath he takes than anyone you’re likely to have ever met."
VIRGINIA STATE
Firefighters rock the bald for childhood cancer research

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Communities across the country participate in head shaving events for St. Baldrick’s Foundation. In the U.P., first responders are getting on board. Members of the Marquette City Fire Department hoped in the barber chair on Thursday night to have their heads shaved. Funds raised...
WJBF

Georgia Cancer Center’s Unite in the Fight Against Cancer walk is back

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Saturday morning, the Georgia Cancer Center hosted its 4th annual Unite in the Fight Against Cancer Walk. This year it was back in person after being cancelled in 2020 and held virtually in 2021. Unite in the Fight against cancer is a fundraiser for the Georgia Cancer Center. The walk celebrates and […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJHL

Local church organizes fundraiser for family fighting childhood cancer

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A local church is organizing to support a family whose 8-year-old child is battling cancer. When members of the Nolichucky Baptist Church heard Junior’s story, they felt called to the cause. They quickly organized a spaghetti dinner fundraiser to support the family, who is currently at St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
KHON2

Rise in teen suicide sparks awareness

Someone dies from suicide almost every day in Hawaii. Experts said the pandemic has been especially hard on children and their mental health with one in four middle school students having suicidal thoughts.
HAWAII STATE

