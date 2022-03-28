LA Kings vs. Seattle Kraken: How to Watch

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Wild goaltender Cam Talbot has been named the NHL’s top star for last week. Each week, the league names three stars, and Talbot earned the No. 1 spot with a 3-0 week. He had a .959 save percentage overall and a shutout against the Vegas Golden Knights. On the season, he has a .911 save percentage and is 27-12-1. ⭐️ @ctalbot33 went 3-0-0 with a 1.33 goals-against average, .959 save percentage and one shutout to help the @mnwild move into second place in the Central Division.#NHLStats: https://t.co/bMq7iA8XCY pic.twitter.com/7lrfg3iGYA — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 28, 2022 Talbot’s impressive week came as the Wild traded for veteran goalie Marc-André Fleury of the Chicago Blackhawks. Fleury won his first game in net for the Wild, giving up 2 goals and stopping 23 shots. The team also traded away No. 2 goalie Kaapo Kahkonen. Talbot is in the middle year of a three-year deal with the Wild. The Wild are on a six-game winning streak and are in second place in the Central Division at 40-20-4.

NHL ・ 21 HOURS AGO