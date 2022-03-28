The Franchises With The Most Bad Movies

The Adam Project, Formula 1: Drive to Survive, and The Last Kingdom all made today's list. If you're looking for something to watch, a good place to start is the Netflix Top 10 list, which will tell you what everyone's talking about. The list on Tuesday, March 15 hasn't changed much since yesterday. The Adam Project, a sci-fi movie in which Ryan Reynolds teams up with his younger self to save the world, is still at No. 1, and The Last Kingdom is still at No. 2. The recently added final season of Good Girls moves back up, claiming the third spot, and Life After Death with Tyler Henry moves into No. 5. This is just all the calm before the Bridgerton storm; the hit period piece releases its second season on March 25.

