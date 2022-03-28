ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama wildfire burns 450 acres over weekend, threatens area near Birmingham

By associatedpress
Alabama Now
 2 days ago
A wildfire that began over the weekend consumed about 450 acres of woods southeast of Birmingham, threatening homes but not causing any reported injuries.

Fire officials say smoke and smoldering debris will continue for several days from the blaze, which began near a residential area on Double Oak Mountain on Saturday afternoon. Winds drove the flames up a ridge, endangering nearly a dozen homes and creating a scary situation for homeowners.

Crews from area fire departments and the Alabama Forestry Commission worked to control the fire by creating breaks, and a state helicopter was brought in to douse the wildfire with water.

Officials haven’t said what caused the fire, but it started at an address in a subdivision near Vandiver and authorities say it’s a bad time to burn debris.

Alabama Now is a statewide digital news source providing Alabamians with original and smartly curated news and entertainment content. We strive to connect with Alabama residents on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including several Alabama community newspapers, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Alabama is our newsroom.

