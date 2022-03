COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Aggies lost series finale against the Auburn Tigers, 13-9, Sunday afternoon. Texas A&M (14-9, 3-3 SEC) and Auburn (17-7, 3-3) traded blows through the first six innings, with the score tied 8-8 going into the seventh. The Tigers pulled ahead, scoring two runs during the seventh and three during the eighth to bring the score to 13-8. Despite a late attempt from the Aggies during the ninth, the Tigers won, 13-9.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO