Wilkes-barre, PA

Mayor and councilman pleased after meeting with Sherman Hills residents

By Jerry Lynott
Times Leader
Times Leader
 2 days ago
WILKES-BARRE — It was the residents turn to meet with city officials about the cooperative effort to make the Sherman Hills a better and safer place to live.

Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown and Councilman Bill Barrett spent 90 minutes Monday afternoon with approximately 40 residents of the low-income, federally subsidized apartment complex.

“I gave them my card and they got Bill’s phone number. Now they have a point of contact,” Brown said afterward.

Last month gunfire rang out on the property, drawing police to the place where they’d been numerous times before. Anxious to gauge how serious the new owners were on making the place safer, cleaner and livable, the city held a couple of meetings and received assurances of the plans to invest $16 million in the complex.

Nonprofit Indelible Housing Inc., of Washington, D.C.and partner LEDG Capital based in Seattle purchased the property for $27 million from Sherman Hills Holdings LLC, an affiliate of the real estate investment firm Treetop Development of New Jersey. Indelible has acquired similar Section 8 project based properties as a long-term owner.

“It was a nice meeting. It was very informal,” added Barrett, whose District D includes the complex. He and Brown intend to return to hold additional meetings.

The topics ranged from maintenance and building issues to security improvements to the commitment by the new owners to make changes for the better.

Brown and Barrett said the upkeep of the 344-unit is the responsibility of the owners.

“We spoke about the police presence they’re going to see,” Barrett said.

The city has promised a police substation on the grounds as well as on-site daily police details. The owners said they will complete the fencing, add more lighting and install cameras and alarms as well as renovate all the units.

“We talked about working with city services,” Barrett said.

Brown provided them information about the $300 stimulus payment program funded through the pandemic relief American Rescue Plan by the federal government. Every resident will be given information to see if they are eligible for the program that has income and residency requirements.

“We talked about creating a residents’ association. Bill and I are going to be helping them put that together,” Brown said.

Barrett relayed that the management has assured the city of the substantial investment in the property to make it safe, clean and a place the residents will be proud to live in.

“I think they’re, by and large, excited about the changes,” Barrett said.

