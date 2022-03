Click here to read the full article. The late fashion designer Patrick Kelly’s career and charisma will be spotlighted in a new exhibition that will debut at the Peabody Essex Museum in Salem, Mass., in June. First staged at the Philadelphia Museum of Art in 2014 and then reimagined last year for a run at the de Young, Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco, ”Patrick Kelly: Runway of Love” celebrates his primarily self-taught style and inspirational accomplishments. The sportswear designer died in Paris at the age of 35 from complications related to AIDS in 1990. Two years earlier he had become...

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 1 DAY AGO