Howie Roseman on roster building, NFL draft, and Jalen Hurts as Eagles’ starter
Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie, general manager Howie Roseman, and head coach Nick Sirianni are taking a break from the pre NFL draft pro day circuits, to join personnel from 31 other teams at The Breakers resort in Palm Beach for the annual owners meetings.
The fancy get together serves as the backdrop for discussions and meetings centered around future events, rules and regulations for years to come.
On Monday, Philadelphia’s top decision maker discussed the upcoming draft, the future of Jalen Hurts and the process currently being employed for the organization’s retool.
Roseman discussed the lack of deals and much more regarding the Eagles leading to the draft.
Roseman on 10 draft picks
The Eagles general manager insinuated that his three first round picks played a huge role in Philadelphia’s quiet start to free agency.
Roseman on the key pieces added or retained
Roseman highlights the extensions for Jordan Mailata, Avonte Maddox and others, along with the addition of Haason Reddick.
Roseman supports Jalen Hurts
Roseman again affirmed his commitment to quarterback Jalen Hurts for at least the 2022 NFL season.
The Eagles are going to add a ton of talent to the roster and it’ll be on Hurts to take the reigns and run.
Roseman on importance of the NFL draft
Roseman has made it clear that the draft is important and he’s continuing to stress the notion of not wasting assets.
Roseman on Eagles slow start to free agency
Roseman admitted that Philadelphia was in on several big time players but the market dictated things.
Roseman on Eagles wide receivers
The Eagles general manager is comfortable with the pass catchers currently on the roster and it seems that potential free agents were dissuaded from signing.
