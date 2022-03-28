Howie Roseman on roster building, NFL draft, and Jalen Hurts as Eagles’ starter

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie, general manager Howie Roseman, and head coach Nick Sirianni are taking a break from the pre NFL draft pro day circuits, to join personnel from 31 other teams at The Breakers resort in Palm Beach for the annual owners meetings.

The fancy get together serves as the backdrop for discussions and meetings centered around future events, rules and regulations for years to come.

On Monday, Philadelphia’s top decision maker discussed the upcoming draft, the future of Jalen Hurts and the process currently being employed for the organization’s retool.

Roseman discussed the lack of deals and much more regarding the Eagles leading to the draft.

Roseman on 10 draft picks

Mar 2, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Philadelphia Eagles general manger Howie Roseman talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Combine.

The Eagles general manager insinuated that his three first round picks played a huge role in Philadelphia’s quiet start to free agency.

Roseman on the key pieces added or retained

Roseman highlights the extensions for Jordan Mailata, Avonte Maddox and others, along with the addition of Haason Reddick.

Roseman supports Jalen Hurts

Jan 16, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA;Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) throws the ball as Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Anthony Nelson (98) pressures during the second half in a NFC Wild Card playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium.

Roseman again affirmed his commitment to quarterback Jalen Hurts for at least the 2022 NFL season.

The Eagles are going to add a ton of talent to the roster and it’ll be on Hurts to take the reigns and run.

Roseman on importance of the NFL draft

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receivers Garrett Wilson (5), Chris Olave (2) and Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) take the the field for the NCAA football game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021.

Roseman has made it clear that the draft is important and he’s continuing to stress the notion of not wasting assets.

Roseman on Eagles slow start to free agency

Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie, right, stands next to general manager Howie Roseman before an NFL football game, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Philadelphia.

Roseman admitted that Philadelphia was in on several big time players but the market dictated things.

Roseman on Eagles wide receivers

Jan 8, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins (16) runs with the ball as Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (55) chases during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Eagles general manager is comfortable with the pass catchers currently on the roster and it seems that potential free agents were dissuaded from signing.