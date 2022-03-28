ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Howie Roseman on roster building, NFL draft, and Jalen Hurts as Eagles’ starter

By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 23 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZOfMt_0esO086b00

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie, general manager Howie Roseman, and head coach Nick Sirianni are taking a break from the pre NFL draft pro day circuits, to join personnel from 31 other teams at The Breakers resort in Palm Beach for the annual owners meetings.

The fancy get together serves as the backdrop for discussions and meetings centered around future events, rules and regulations for years to come.

On Monday, Philadelphia’s top decision maker discussed the upcoming draft, the future of Jalen Hurts and the process currently being employed for the organization’s retool.

Roseman discussed the lack of deals and much more regarding the Eagles leading to the draft.

1

Roseman on 10 draft picks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TiE2X_0esO086b00
Mar 2, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Philadelphia Eagles general manger Howie Roseman talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Combine. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles general manager insinuated that his three first round picks played a huge role in Philadelphia’s quiet start to free agency.

2

Roseman on the key pieces added or retained

Roseman highlights the extensions for Jordan Mailata, Avonte Maddox and others, along with the addition of Haason Reddick.

3

Roseman supports Jalen Hurts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n0tBr_0esO086b00
Jan 16, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA;Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) throws the ball as Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Anthony Nelson (98) pressures during the second half in a NFC Wild Card playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Roseman again affirmed his commitment to quarterback Jalen Hurts for at least the 2022 NFL season.

The Eagles are going to add a ton of talent to the roster and it’ll be on Hurts to take the reigns and run.

4

Roseman on importance of the NFL draft

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j9FER_0esO086b00
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receivers Garrett Wilson (5), Chris Olave (2) and Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) take the the field for the NCAA football game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. Ohio State Buckeyes At Michigan Wolverines

Roseman has made it clear that the draft is important and he’s continuing to stress the notion of not wasting assets.

5

Roseman on Eagles slow start to free agency

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XE1gH_0esO086b00
Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie, right, stands next to general manager Howie Roseman before an NFL football game, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Philadelphia. The Cowboys won 51-26. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Roseman admitted that Philadelphia was in on several big time players but the market dictated things.

6

Roseman on Eagles wide receivers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GCu9k_0esO086b00
Jan 8, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins (16) runs with the ball as Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (55) chases during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles general manager is comfortable with the pass catchers currently on the roster and it seems that potential free agents were dissuaded from signing.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

There’s 1 Team Still Getting Mentioned For Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick hasn’t played in the National Football League since 2016, but the free agent quarterback is interested in a comeback. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback has been working out with various NFL wide receivers this offseason, hoping to land a contract with a team. According to Kaepernick’s...
NFL
The Spun

Bill Belichick Announces Coaching Decision: NFL World Reacts

The New England Patriots will have a different kind of coaching staff for the 2022 NFL regular season. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick announced on Monday morning that his team will not have an official offensive or defensive coordinator for the upcoming season.. Unsurprisingly, Belichick admitted that he isn’t a...
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Wide Receiver Wants To Return To The League

A former wide receiver who last played in the National Football League in 2019 is hoping to return to the league this year. De’Anthony Thomas, who opted out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic, played for the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League in 2021. However,...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Josh Allen Has 1-Word Response For Trevon Diggs

On Saturday Trevon Diggs sent Buffalo Bills fans into a panic with his tweet about his brother, Stefon Diggs. “I’ve always wanted to play on the same team as my brother,” Trevon tweeted. “14 to Dallas would be [fire emoji].”. Is it time to panic that Stefon...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeffrey Lurie
abc27 News

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back sought in fatal stabbing

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities have issued a warrant for the arrest of former Pittsburgh Steeler running back Eric Wilkerson on charges stemming from a fatal stabbing. The 55-year-old was charged with aggravated murder in the death of 46-year-old Brian Weems III. According to Cleveland police, the men had argued in an apartment on Wednesday. Wilkerson […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Randy Moss Wife Lydia Moss

Randy Moss is a renowned NFL wide receiver who most famously played for the Minnesota Vikings. Here, though, we’er focusing on Randy Moss’ wife Lydia Moss. A little backstory on the WR is likely needed, however. Randy Moss was one of the best wide receivers to ever play...
NFL
FanSided

Could Rob Gronkowski be headed to the Buffalo Bills?

Rob Gronkowski could look to play for his hometown Buffalo Bills in 2022 NFL free agency. With Tom Brady having retired from football, that means Tampa Bay Buccaneers free agent tight end Rob Gronkowski could look to join his third NFL team: The Buffalo Bills. Tim Graham of The Athletic...
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#The Eagles#American Football
Hutch Post

Super Bowl champ joins Chiefs at runningback

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have signed Ronald Jones to a one-year contract, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Saturday, adding some depth behind Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the running back room. The person spoke to AP on condition of anonymity...
NFL
The Spun

Andy Reid Makes His Opinion On Tyreek Hill Very Clear

With the Kansas City Chiefs trading Tyreek Hill in stunning fashion, many have wondered if there was some kind of rift between the wide receiver and the team. Monday morning, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid addressed the speculation. Reid made it clear that he is a huge fan of Hill...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Bobby Wagner Visiting With New Team: Fans React

All-time great linebacker Bobby Wagner is making his rounds as a free-agent this offseason. On Friday, the former Seahawks superstar took an official visit with the Baltimore Ravens organization, per ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler. The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news. “That back end with...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Ex-NFL star Antonio Brown threatens to ‘expose’ model, ex-fling over $5,000 debt

Antonio Brown’s NFL career has been… wild, to say the least. The former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver is undoubtedly one of the greatest wide-outs of his generation. If we were to look strictly on just his on-court production, he’s easily a Hall of Famer. However, his off-the-field antics with the Steelers, Raiders, and the Buccaneers have all soured fans on him.
NFL
VikingsTerritory

A Vikings Coach Says Goodbye

When general manager Rick Spielman and head coach Mike Zimmer were terminated in January, most of the existing Minnesota Vikings coaching staff scattered, sans wide receiver coach Keenan McCardell. And now another coach is formally saying goodbye. It’s AC Patterson, the offensive quality control coach for the Vikings during the...
NFL
The Spun

Former Browns Star Names Baker Mayfield’s Biggest Problem

The NFL offseason continues to roll on, and Baker Mayfield’s future remains in limbo. Mayfield is still a member of the Cleveland Browns, but the team doesn’t need him after trading for Deshaun Watson. The trade market for Mayfield has not materialized, leading some to speculate he might have to be a backup somewhere, either with Cleveland or another team.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Cowboys Star Pushing For Blockbuster Trade

The Dallas Cowboys have a hole at the wide receiver position, as they traded Pro Bowler Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns this offseason. One Cowboys star has an idea on how to fill that hole. Dallas’ star defensive back, Trevon Diggs, took to Twitter on Saturday with his suggestion....
NFL
ClutchPoints

2 moves the Steelers still must make to complete their roster in 2022

The Pittsburgh Steelers have had an interesting offseason so far, as the roster is not quite where the franchise wants it just yet. They made a great decision in signing Mitchell Trubisky, creating some competition in the quarterback room. However, the roster isn’t complete yet, which is why we take a gander at two possible moves Pittsburgh should make.
NFL
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Makes His Feelings On Chiefs Moves Very Clear

Last week, the Kansas City Chiefs trading star wide receiver Tyreek Hill, taking away Patrick Mahomes‘ top target in the process. We have to assume the Chiefs are going to miss Hill, and it would make sense if Mahomes was disappointed to lose the speedy playmaker. However, the superstar quarterback is putting on a positive front on Twitter.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

90K+
Followers
138K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy