DEER RIVER, Minn. – Deer River’s Ty Morrison has been invited to take part in the 2022 All-Star Basketball Series, hosted by the Minnesota Basketball Coaches Association. Morrison is one of 40 players to compete in the event’s 40th annual festivities. The games will be played at East Ridge High School on April 9th. Last night, Morrison took part in the DAYBA Border Battle All-Star Game, helping Minnesota knock off Wisconsin.

DEER RIVER, MN ・ 2 HOURS AGO