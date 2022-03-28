ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wapwallopen, PA

Police seek Wapwallopen man on fleeing related charges

Times Leader
Times Leader
 1 day ago
Hovancak

HAZLETON — City police say they are searching for Joshua Adam Hovancak, 32, after he allegedly initiated a pursuit last week.

An arrest warrant was issued for Hovancak, of Wapwallopen, charging him with fleeing or attempting to elude police reckless endangerment, driving with a suspended license and seven traffic violations.

According to police, narcotic officers were conducting surveillance in Hazleton when they spotted a Toyota Corolla suspected to be involved in a drug transaction on March 21.

Police identified Hovancak as the driver of the Toyota.

When officers initiated a traffic stop, Hovancak fled at a high rate of speed endangering the public on West Green, West Spruce and North James streets where he stopped and a passenger exited the vehicle, police said.

Hovancak allegedly accelerated at a high rate of speed and turned north on Interstate 81 reaching speeds in excess of 100 mph.

Police terminated the pursuit due to danger to the public.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Hovancak is asked to call Hazleton police at 570-450-2080 or 911.

Times Leader

Times Leader

