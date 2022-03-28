ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Framingham Man Charged With Assault & Battery on Police Officers & Witness Intimidation

By editor
FraminghamSOURCE
FraminghamSOURCE
 19 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham Man Sunday night, while responding to a report of a fight...

framinghamsource.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WUSA9

Hagerstown man who was hit by police officer to be charged

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — Hagerstown Police have identified the officer who hit a man on a motor scooter on a sidewalk Monday. According to the department, the officer was 32-year-old Timothy Cramer. He has served on the force for one year and nine months. He has been placed on administrative suspension.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Framingham, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Framingham, MA
NECN

Dedham Police Make Drug Bust After Neighbors Complain of ‘Drive-Thru' Drug Store

People living in a neighborhood in Dedham, Massachusetts, complained to police about what they described as a "drive-thru" drug store, resulting in the Dedham Police Department launching an investigation and seizing a large quantity of drugs. Dedham police, assisted by the Norfolk County anti-crime task force, began investigating after neighbors...
DEDHAM, MA
WBEC AM

Police Seize Drugs, Cash, Gun From West. Massachusetts Residence

The Western Massachusetts drug sweep rolls on. More tired but hardworking and dedicated cops and drug task forces doing their best to keep drugs off the streets and out of the hands of easily impressionable youth. Recently, after a narcotics investigation conducted through the multi-unit cooperation of the Greenfield Police,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Framingham Police#Queens Way Of Framingham
ABC6.com

Missing Warwick teenager found

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE)- Warwick Police say a teenage girl that went missing has been found. Aaliyah Charron-Abbot, 14, went missing on Monday. Abbot’s mother confirms she is home and safe. No information has been released on where Abbot was found.
WARWICK, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
FUN 107

New Bedford Homicide Victim Identified

NEW BEDFORD — The victim of a homicide in New Bedford last night has been identified as 35-year-old city resident Eric Jose Carlos, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office. The D.A.'s office noted that New Bedford and state police detectives continue to investigate the murder, which took...
WPRI 12 News

Police ID worker killed in Boston parking garage collapse

BOSTON (WPRI) — Boston police have identified the construction worker who was killed during a partial collapse of the Government Center parking garage Saturday evening. Peter Monsini, 51, of South Easton, was doing demolition work inside the Government Center parking garage in a construction vehicle around 5:30 p.m. when the floor buckled below the vehicle. […]
BOSTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
4K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy