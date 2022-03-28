ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

High court to hear case about Andy Warhol art, Prince photo

KRMG
KRMG
 21 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JRuOY_0esNh2FA00
Supreme Court Andy Warhol FILE - In this 1976 file photo, pop artist Andy Warhol smiles in New York. The Supreme Court has agreed to review a copyright dispute involving works of art by Warhol and a photographer who took an image of the musician Prince that the works are based on. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File) (Richard Drew)

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Supreme Court agreed Monday to review a copyright dispute involving works of art by the artist Andy Warhol that were based on a photograph of the musician Prince.

A lower court had at first said the artwork created before Warhol's 1987 death was "fair use" of the photograph by Lynn Goldsmith because it had transformed the original work. But the New York-based 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals disagreed. The Supreme Court said it would review that ruling. The case will be argued sometime after the court begins its new term in October.

Warhol created a series of 16 artworks based on a 1981 photo of Prince taken by Goldsmith, a pioneering photographer known for portraits of famous musicians. The series came about after Vanity Fair commissioned Warhol to create an illustration of Prince in 1984 to accompany a magazine article.

The magazine paid $400 to license Goldsmith's photograph for Warhol to use as a reference to create his own work. The agreement limited the use of the photograph to the single instance in the magazine and required Vanity Fair to give credit to Goldsmith, among other things. In 2016, after Prince's death, the magazine published a tribute issue with one of Warhol's works on the cover. It did not include credit to Goldsmith. Goldsmith has said it was only then that she became aware of the Prince series.

The dispute the court agreed to hear is between the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, which now licenses Warhol's works, and Goldsmith.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Andy Warhol's Prince paintings could draw Supreme Court review, experts say

(Reuters) - A case spurred by Andy Warhol's paintings of the rock star Prince may prompt the U.S. Supreme Court to redefine what artists can legally take from others' work. The Andy Warhol Foundation asked the court in December to overturn a decision upholding a photographer's infringement claims over the Prince paintings, saying it "casts a cloud of legal uncertainty over an entire genre of visual art."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Cleveland.com

Iconic Marilyn Monroe image by Andy Warhol coming to auction

NEW YORK (AP) — An iconic image of Marilyn Monroe created by Andy Warhol is coming to auction, with Christie’s auction house estimating the price at around $200 million. The silkscreen image known as “Shot Sage Blue Marilyn,” a close-up of Monroe with her hair in yellow, her eyeshadow blue and her lips red, is slated to be part of a week of sales in May, Christie’s said Monday.
VISUAL ART
Deadline

Marilyn Monroe Painting By Andy Warhol For Sale, Estimated Value $200M

Click here to read the full article. Andy Warhol’s iconic portrait of actress Marilyn Monroe, titled “Shot Sage Blue Marilyn,” is on the auction block and could fetch an estimated $200 million when it’s up for bidding in May. Alex Rotter, Christie’s chairman of 20th and 21st century art, said that if that price was achieved, it would set a new record for 20th century paintings.  The 1964 likeness of Monroe’s face was screenprinted with bright yellow hair, a pink face, and light blue eyeshadow. The portrait is one of five paintings Warhol made of Monroe. Warhol “used a screening technique on these...
VISUAL ART
Salon

Ted Cruz's troll of Judge Jackson backfires: Books he mocked now top of Amazon best-seller list

US Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) looks to a display of a children's book on race while speaking during the confirmation hearing for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson before the Senate Judiciary Committee on her nomination to be an Associate Justice on the US Supreme Court, in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on March 22, 2022. (Photo illustration by Salon/SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Washington State
Pitchfork

Mira Calix, Experimental Musician and Sound Artist, Has Died

Mira Calix, the United Kingdom–based sound artist and experimental musician signed to Warp, has died, the label announced. “Mira was not only a hugely talented artist and composer, she was also a beautiful, caring human who touched the lives of everyone who had the honour of working with her,” the label posted in a note on social media. “She pushed the boundaries between electronic music, classical music and art in a truly unique way.”
MUSIC
Secret NYC

A Theatrical Andy Warhol-Inspired Production Is Now Open In NYC

Chasing Andy Warhol is an outdoor theatrical experience inspired from the imagined world of the iconic artist that transports you through the East Village in the 1960s. Through the walking pop-art adventure, you’ll discover businesses, street corners, and other secret locations reminiscent of Andy Warhol’s life. With spring in full bloom, outdoor performances are becoming a must — and this one just opened in NYC!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ARTnews

Frank Gehry Designs $350 M. Expansion for L.A. Music School, Met Gala Co-Chairs Named, and More: Morning Links for March 18, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THE WAR IN UKRAINE. The U.K. has barred arts exports to Russia in its sanctions package, the Financial Times reports, but one expert questioned the impact of the move, since many arts businesses have already halted shipments. Speaking of moving art, Bloomberg’s James Tarmy checked in with two brave Ukrainian art dealers, Oleksandr (Sasha) Shchelushchenko and Katia Vozianova, who have been working to get art out of Kyiv, and hopefully out of harm’s way. Collectors have helped, including a lawyer who has joined the civil defense force. And speaking of collectors, Vanity Fair’s Nate Freeman reports that American Peter Brant was at...
VISUAL ART
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Warhol
Person
Prince
WWD

Patrick Kelly’s Career and Life to Be Focus of PEM Exhibition

Click here to read the full article. The late fashion designer Patrick Kelly’s career and charisma will be spotlighted in a new exhibition that will debut at the Peabody Essex Museum in Salem, Mass., in June. First staged at the Philadelphia Museum of Art in 2014 and then reimagined last year for a run at the de Young, Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco, ”Patrick Kelly: Runway of Love” celebrates his primarily self-taught style and inspirational accomplishments. The sportswear designer died in Paris at the age of 35 from complications related to AIDS in 1990. Two years earlier he had become...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
BBC

Prince Harry: Parts of legal case to be kept secret, court says

Parts of the Duke of Sussex's court case against the Home Office over his police protection in the UK will be kept private, the High Court has ruled. Prince Harry is challenging the government's decision to refuse police security during his visits from the US. The duke has said he...
POLITICS
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
11K+
Followers
59K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy