ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York City mayor announces plans to clear homeless camps

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 21 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30V3RZ_0esNgn3d00

NEW YORK — In a recent interview, New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced plans to remove homeless people from the makeshift shelters they’ve created on city streets.

In the interview with The New York Times, Adams did not give many details about the initiative, including where the homeless people will be sent.

“We’re going to rid the encampments off our street and we’re going to place people in healthy living conditions with wraparound services,” Adams told The New York Times. He told the newspaper he planned to begin the initiative within two weeks.

City officials told CNN they are focusing on more than 150 encampments that the city has identified to clean up. The city posted notices on Thursday, and followed up on Friday with a 24-hour notice to clear out, CNN reported. However, the city cannot force people to go to shelters.

“We can’t stop an individual from sleeping on the street based on law, and we’re not going to violate that law,” Adams told the Times. “But you can’t build a miniature house made out of cardboard on the streets. That’s inhumane.”

In January 2021, New York City officials estimated there were about 1,100 people living in parks and on the streets, The Associated Press reported. Most of the city’s population of roughly 50,000 homeless stay in shelters.

“Once again, Mayor Adams is demonstrating his lack of understanding of unsheltered homeless New Yorkers,” Jacquelyn Simone, policy director for Coalition for the Homeless, told CNN. “His administration has no plan to provide safe, single rooms where they can stay inside, and is relying instead on the tired and cruel old tactic of chasing those without shelter out of Manhattan.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Week

New York and D.C. mayors ask for help tracking down gunman killing homeless people in their sleep

The mayors of New York and Washington, D.C., on Monday night asked for public help tracking down a man suspected of killing at least two homeless people and wounding three others over the past two weeks. They released videos and photos of the suspect and boosted the reward for information on the attacks to $70,000. "We are looking for a person who is clearly depraved and is targeting people who are vulnerable," said D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Society
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Government
Salon

Capitol rioter begs to stay out of jail, says she has already lost her job and marriage

Trump supporters gather outside the U.S. Capitol building following a "Stop the Steal" rally on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. A pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol earlier, breaking windows and clashing with police officers. Trump supporters gathered in the nation's capital to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over President Donald Trump in the 2020 election. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Vice

Man Who Allegedly Shot 5 Homeless Men in NYC and DC Has Been Arrested

Police have arrested the man who allegedly shot five homeless people in the streets of Washington, D.C., and New York over the last two weeks and killed two of them. The suspect has been identified as 30-year-old Gerald Brevard III, multiple news outlets reported. The D.C. Metropolitan Police Department and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) have confirmed the arrest took place sometime around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday and said the suspect was transported to the Metropolitan Police’s homicide branch for an interview.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City Mayor#Homelessness#The New York Times#Cnn#The Associated Press#New Yorkers
MyChesCo

$2.6 Billion Awarded to Help People Experiencing Homelessness

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) this week announced over $2.6 billion in FY 2021 Continuum of Care (CoC) Competition Awards for roughly 7,000 local homeless housing and service programs across the United States. The awards, announced by Secretary Marcia L. Fudge in Houston, Texas, will provide funding to communities to help individuals and families experiencing homelessness move into permanent housing with access to supportive services, with the overarching goal of long-term stability.
HOMELESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
Daily Mail

'People are scared to walk at night': Businesses and residents express concern after Mayor Eric Adams allowed charity to buy $11million hotel in NYC's swanky Upper West Side to turn it into housing for ex-cons and homeless people

New Yorkers expressed concerns over plans to transform an Upper West Side building the city said illegally operated as a hotel for years into housing for the homeless, during a town hall discussing the multimillion-dollar project. 'We are very upset and we are very anxious about what's coming,' one resident...
HOMELESS
The Independent

Virginian man bitten by deadly snake he kept as a pet

A man in Virginia was bitten by his deadly venomous pet snake, prompting state police to rush an antivenom to a nearby hospital. Police helped to deliver the antivenom from the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Centre in Virginia Beach to Richmond's VCU Health, according to The Associated Press. The man, who has not been named, was rushed to the hospital on 26 March after his pet African Pit Viper, also called a Gaboon viper, bit him. The snake is one of the most venomous in the world, and the largest viper on the planet. The animal is native...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Law & Crime

Texas Man Whose Friend Saw Jail Time for Jan. 6 as ‘Detox’ Opportunity Pleads Guilty in Capitol Breach

A Texas man who flew with friends on a private jet to Washington and breached the Capitol on Jan. 6 has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor. Jason Lee Hyland, who has been previously reported as a real estate agent but said in court Monday that he works in construction, admitted Monday that he hopped on a private plane from Texas to D.C. on Jan. 5 with a group of friends. The next day, as planned, the group attended Donald Trump’s so-called “Stop the Steal” rally, and initially joined the group of Trump supporters walking down Pennsylvania Avenue toward the Capitol building.
TEXAS STATE
New Britain Herald

New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart says number of homeless individuals in city has dropped significantly

NEW BRITAIN – Mayor Erin Stewart said Wednesday the number of homeless individuals in the city has dropped significantly in the past few years. In a statement, Stewart said the number of homeless individuals in New Britain has dropped since 2016 by nearly 48%. She attributed the decline to the implementation of social service initiatives and other programs that were improved upon throughout her administration as mayor. Stewart said the city has worked for years to help individuals experiencing homelessness through the initiative called Building Hope Together, New Britain’s work plan to end homelessness.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Reason.com

Supreme Court Takes Up California's Attempt To Control How Other States' Farmers Treat Pigs

Can the state of California control how farmers in other states raise their pigs? Today the Supreme Court said it will weigh in on the matter. California voters in 2018 approved Proposition 12, a ballot initiative that banned the sale of pork and chicken if the livestock was not raised in pens large enough for the animals to move around freely. California residents eat lots of pork (13 percent of what is consumed in the United States), but the state produces only .3 percent of the national supply. And so Proposition 12 had the impact of forcing regulations (and significant costs) on farms outside California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
11K+
Followers
59K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy