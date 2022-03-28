County News

Q: How can I use virtual visitation in my parenting plan?. A: Visitation and child custody cases are rarely easy, and oftentimes the solutions proposed are not very equitable to both parents. Also, a parental separation can lead to the noncustodial parent living far enough away from the custodial parent that in-person visitation may not always be practical. For non-custodial parents who fall under this category, virtual visitation can be a unique solution to supplementing in-person visitation for noncustodial parents to stay connected with their children.

