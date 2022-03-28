ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NY

Tala Abdellatif Earns SUNYAC Women's Lacrosse Weekly Honors

Buffalo State Athletics
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSYRACUSE, NY - The SUNYAC released its weekly honors on Monday afternoon, and Tala Abdellatif (Grand Island, NY/Grand Island) of the Buffalo State lacrosse team was honored as the...

buffalostateathletics.com

WETM 18 News

Horseheads Felenchak scores five goals in win for Alfred U.

ALFRED, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads grad Dawson Felenchak had a big game for the Saxons on Saturday. (Photo & video courtesy: Alfred University) Felenchak scored a career-high five goals for the Alfred University men’s lacrosse team as they rolled past Thiel at home 22-4. The junior has eight goals and three assists this season for […]
ALFRED, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Felisha Legette-Jack named Syracuse women’s basketball head coach

Felisha Legette-Jack was named head coach of the Syracuse women’s basketball team on Saturday, becoming the seventh head coach in program history. Lagette-Jack graduated from Syracuse University in 1989 and was one of the most prolific basketball players in school history. Legette-Jack scored 1,526 points and had 927 rebounds in four seasons at Syracuse, and she is one of three players in program history to score more than 1,500 points and grab more than 900 rebounds. She is eighth in program history in career points and fourth in career rebounds. She was the 1985 Big East Conference rookie of the year, was a three-time All-Big East selection and was one of 15 players named to the Big East’s Silver Anniversary Team in 2004. Her No. 33 jersey was retired last November.
SYRACUSE, NY
The Spun

Legendary College Basketball Head Coach Dead At 88

A legendary college basketball head coach who led his team to a stunning run to the NCAA Tournament national title game has died. Joe Williams, who led Jacksonville University to the 1970 NCAA Tournament national title game against John Wooden’s UCLA team, passed away on Saturday. He was 88...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Basketball World Stunned By Doug Edert Admission

Doug Edert of Saint Peter’s had a shocking food take on Sunday afternoon when he spoke with ESPN. Edert confirmed to Jeremy Schaap of Outside The Lines that he doesn’t eat sandwiches. It doesn’t matter if it’s one from Chick-Fil-A, a Philly cheesesteak, or just a simple roast beef sandwich from the grocery store.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WETM 18 News

STAC Basketball All-Stars announced

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Plenty of local talent make the STAC All-Star list for the year. Area teams from Corning, Elmira, and Horseheads are well-represented. The Corning Hawk boys and girls teams secured Section IV Class AA Championships for the first-time in school history. On the girls side, the Express is paced by two selections […]
ELMIRA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Utica University women's lacrosse suffers first loss

UTICA — The Utica University women's lacrosse team lost its first game of the season Saturday, a 14-9 home defeat against RPI in a non-conference game. The Pioneers trailed 4-2 after a quarter and were down 7-5 at the half at Gaetano Stadium. For Utica, Lexi Scaccia (Whitesboro) and...
UTICA, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira College baseball sweeps twin bill against Cazenovia

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Soaring Eagles swept a twin bill against Cazenovia on Saturday at Corning Community College. The Elmira College baseball team won game one 5-3 and won game two in walk-off fashion 13-12. Angus Adams allowed three runs while striking out six in six innings of work to earn the win for […]
CAZENOVIA, NY
WRGB

Patroons win and honor Averill Park at halftime

The Albany Patroons are rolling! Saturday, the Patroons cruised past Pennsylvania 112-90 to improve to *7-1 on the season. At halftime of the game, Albany recognized the Averill Park Warriors who recently won the NYSPHSAA Class A state championship.
ALBANY, NY
The Spun

College Basketball Coach Under Investigation For Player Incident

The college basketball investigations continue; this time involving University of Albany head basketball coach Dwayne Killings. Per basketball analyst Jeff Goodman, “There has been an ongoing investigation into an incident involving Albany head coach Dwayne Killings and a player back in November.” Noting, “Killings has been away from the team the last few weeks on leave.”
ALBANY, NY
WGRZ TV

Legette-Jack leaves Buffalo, takes coaching job at Syracuse

BUFFALO, N.Y. — "She's coming home." That is how the Syracuse women's basketball team announced Saturday that it had hired former University at Buffalo coach Felisha Legette-Jack as its new coach. “I’m coming home! These words bring me great joy,” Legette-Jack, a Syracuse native, said in a statement Saturday....
BUFFALO, NY

