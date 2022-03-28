Tala Abdellatif Earns SUNYAC Women's Lacrosse Weekly Honors

Felisha Legette-Jack was named head coach of the Syracuse women’s basketball team on Saturday, becoming the seventh head coach in program history. Lagette-Jack graduated from Syracuse University in 1989 and was one of the most prolific basketball players in school history. Legette-Jack scored 1,526 points and had 927 rebounds in four seasons at Syracuse, and she is one of three players in program history to score more than 1,500 points and grab more than 900 rebounds. She is eighth in program history in career points and fourth in career rebounds. She was the 1985 Big East Conference rookie of the year, was a three-time All-Big East selection and was one of 15 players named to the Big East’s Silver Anniversary Team in 2004. Her No. 33 jersey was retired last November.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO