What show is Bernard Fox in?

Tony Goldwyn is the latest actor to join the star-packed cast of Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. Goldwyn, whose recent film King Richard is in the Oscar race, has joined in an undisclosed role.
The Universal biopic stars Cillian Murphy as physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, one of the fathers of the atomic bomb. The A-list-filled call sheet includes Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Alden Ehrenreich, David Krumholtz, David Dastmalchian, David Rysdahl and Alex Wolff.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Oppenheimer': Alex Wolff Joins All-Star Cast of Christopher...
Comments / 0