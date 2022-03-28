ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What show is Bernard Fox in?

By MeTV Staff
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIf there was a British butler, military officer or aristocrat needed on a classic TV show, more often than not the part went to Bernard Fox. He began his career in the mid-1950s and continued appearing in roles large and small through the early 2000s. Born across the pond...

Conrad Janis, 'Mork & Mindy' Star, Dies at 94

Conrad Janis, a busy character actor best known for playing Mindy McConnell's father Frederick on the Robin Williams sitcom Mork & Mindy, has died. He was 94. The actor, who was also a jazz trombonist and owned an art gallery, had over 100 credits to his name. Janis died of...
The Independent

Jaden Smith responds after Will Smith hits Chris Rock at the Oscars

Jaden Smith has responded on Twitter after his father, Best Actor-winner Will Smith, struck Chris Rock on stage during the Oscars.Rock was presenting the award for Best Documentary when he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s appearance.“Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see you,” he quipped in an apparent reference to the actor’s shaved head. The Red Table Talk host, who has spoken candidly about her hair loss from alopecia in the past, was seen rolling her eyes at the comment.Will then walked onstage and struck the comedian, yelling “keep my wife’s name out...
Closer Weekly

Here’s What Happened to ‘Otis the Drunk’ Actor Hal Smith Before and After ‘The Andy Griffith Show’

You know that an actor has made a special connection with the audience when, even though he or she wasn’t a series regular, they’re completely associated with the show and you can’t think of it without thinking of them. Remember Paul Lynde as Uncle Arthur on Bewitched? He was beloved for that role, but what most people don’t seem to realize is that he was only in 11 of the 274 episodes produced. And then there’s Hal Smith, who brought Otis Campbell (aka “Otis the Drunk”) to life on The Andy Griffith Show, but he was only in 32 out of 249 episodes of that show. Now that’s star power!
Deadline

Farrah Forke Dies: ‘Wings’ & ‘Lois & Clark’ Actress Was 54

Click here to read the full article. Farrah Forke, probably best known for her co-starring role on the 1990s NBC sitcom Wings, died February 25 of cancer at her home in Texas, according to a family friend. She was 54. A Corpus Christi, TX native, Forke moved to New York City to study acting at the Lee Strasberg Institute. She had numerous TV and film roles over the years, but she was probably best known for her Wings role as helicopter pilot Alex Lambert, a love interest of . She joined the hit sitcom as a recurring during the 1992-93 season and...
CinemaBlend

Laurie Metcalf Has Landed A New Role For HBO, So What About The Conners?

The Conners has its fair share of irreplaceable stars, and it's reasonable to say actress Laurie Metcalf is near the top of the list. Her role as Roseanne Conner’s sister, Jackie, has long brought audiences laughter, but the actress does get other gigs outside of the show. Just recently, Metcalf snagged a new role on HBO, which might raise questions regarding her future on the ABC sitcom.
TV & VIDEOS
Smithonian

Who Was the Real Lucille Ball?

“Scary Lucy,” the much-maligned statue of comedy legend Lucille Ball in her hometown of Celoron, New York, was just a brief blip on the cultural radar when a fan campaign demanding its removal went viral several years back. I’d forgotten about it completely until I turned on Being the Ricardos, which heads to the Oscars next week with nominations for Best Actress and Best Actor.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

'Black-ish' Star Anthony Anderson's Wife Alvina Stewart Files For Divorce

Anthony Anderson's wife, Alvina, has filed for divorce, ending their 22-year marriage. According to court documents obtained by TMZ ... Alvina filed on Friday in Los Angeles and is requesting spousal support from Anthony. She also checked the box to block the court's ability to award any support to Anthony ... and also wants him to pay for her attorney fees.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
tvinsider.com

‘Barefoot In The Park’ Sitcom Star Scoey Mitchell Dies at 92

Veteran actor and comedian Scoey Mitchell, who starred in the groundbreaking TV adaptation of Neil Simon’s Barefoot in the Park, has died. He was 92. Mitchell passed away on Saturday (March 19) from kidney failure at a health care facility in Torrance, CA. His brother, the jazz pianist Billy Mitchell, confirmed the news on Facebook, writing, “[Scoey] had a very successful and colorful career during 70s and 80s as an actor, writer and film director. He sacrificed much in the struggle to get blacks behind the camera, into production and into positions that are taken for granted today.”
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Elvis Will Be In The Building: Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley Film Set For Cannes Premiere

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Warner Bros has firmed a splashy Cannes premiere for Elvis, the Baz Luhrmann-directed epic story about the relationship between Elvis Presley and his manager Colonel Tom Parker that shook up the world of rock ‘n’ roll forever. No specific date yet, but the film is locked in for a Palais bow, sources said. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood‘s Austin Butler plays Presley and Tom Hanks plays Parker, the man who discovered the singer and turned him into a world-famous star — taking half of his earnings for his trouble. Watch the Elvis trailer...
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Dakota Johnson's Madame Web Movie Is Adding A Euphoria Star

It would appear that Zendaya is no longer the only cast member of the HBO series Euphoria who is a part of the ever-growing multiverse of Spider-Man-related movies. Today, it has been reported that Sydney Sweeney, who plays Cassie Howard on the hit show, has come aboard director S.J. Clarkson's Madame Web – the upcoming Spider-Man-related blockbuster that is set to star Dakota Johnson.
MOVIES
Vanity Fair

Wendi McLendon-Covey Breaks Her Silence on Jeff Garlin’s The Goldbergs Exit

Jeff Garlin may have parted ways with The Goldbergs in December, but his CGI ghost still lingers around the sitcom’s ninth season. The series star exited the show in the midst of filming last year, following an H.R. investigation and multiple complaints of on-set misconduct. Shortly before his departure, Garlin discussed the allegations in depth with Vanity Fair’s Maureen Ryan, insisting at the time that he had “not been fired from The Goldbergs.”
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Oppenheimer’ Enlists Tony Goldwyn (Exclusive)

Tony Goldwyn is the latest actor to join the star-packed cast of Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. Goldwyn, whose recent film King Richard is in the Oscar race, has joined in an undisclosed role. The Universal biopic stars Cillian Murphy as physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, one of the fathers of the atomic bomb. The A-list-filled call sheet includes Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Alden Ehrenreich, David Krumholtz, David Dastmalchian, David Rysdahl and Alex Wolff.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Oppenheimer': Alex Wolff Joins All-Star Cast of Christopher...
TENNIS

