Chicago Bulls at New York Knicks odds, picks and predictions

The Chicago Bulls (43-31) travel to the Mecca of the NBA Monday to face the New York Knicks (33-42) at Madison Square Garden for a 7:30 p.m. ET tip-off. Below, we look at the Bulls vs. Knicks odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets.

The Bulls are just 4-6 (3-7 ATS) in the last 10 games and have not been good on the road, at 17-21. SG DeMar DeRozan has been steady, but he hasn’t carried the team like he did earlier in the season. He has topped 30 points just once this month. The Bulls won as six-point underdogs Saturday 98-94 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Knicks have a 6-4 mark over the last 10 games. They had to scratch and claw to defeat the Detroit Pistons 104-102 Sunday, failing to cover. They are just 15-21 at home this season, and time is running out for the Knicks to gain the final play-in spot. They trail the 10th-place Atlanta Hawks by 4½ games.

Bulls at Knicks odds, spread and lines

Money line (ML): Bulls -170 (bet $170 to win $100) | Knicks +135 (bet $100 to win $135)

Bulls -170 (bet $170 to win $100) | Knicks +135 (bet $100 to win $135) Against the spread: Bulls -3.5 (-115) | Knicks +3.5 (-107)

Bulls -3.5 (-115) | Knicks +3.5 (-107) Over/Under: 218.5 (O: -115 | U: -107)

Bulls at Knicks key injuries

Bulls

PG Lonzo Ball (knee) out

Knicks

PG Derrick Rose (ankle) out

(ankle) out C Nerlens Noel (foot) out

(foot) out SG Quentin Grimes (knee) questionable

Bulls at Knicks odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Bulls 111, Knicks 104

The Knicks are on the back end of a back-to-back and struggled to defeat the Pistons Sunday. The Bulls had a day of rest and are merely a better team. I’d rather lay the points, but the BULLS (-170) is right on my borderline.

The Bulls have 43 wins on the year, and they’re 39-34-1 ATS. Conversely, the Knicks are 0-5 ATS in their last five home games as an underdog. The Bulls are 2-1 against the Knicks this season, and that one win was a one-point victory in October.

After missing a good chunk of the season due to injury, SG Zach LaVine has found his groove. He’s averaging 25.8 points per game on 47.4 percent from the floor and 39.2 percent from distance this month. Look for him to let loose like he did last week with a 39 spot against the Pelicans.

We’ll lay the points here and take BULLS -3.5 (-115).

The Under is 5-1 in the last six meetings. It’s also 5-0 in the last five Bulls games following a win and as a favorite.

This is an extremely well-made total as these two combine to average 217.9. Ideally, you’d stay away from this total. But with the Knicks possibly having tired legs and barely eclipsing 100 Sunday, let’s LEAN UNDER 218.5 (-107).

