ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Chicago Bulls at New York Knicks odds, picks and predictions

By Ryan Dodson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10h3VW_0esNdEK700

The Chicago Bulls (43-31) travel to the Mecca of the NBA Monday to face the New York Knicks (33-42) at Madison Square Garden for a 7:30 p.m. ET tip-off. Below, we look at the Bulls vs. Knicks odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets.

The Bulls are just 4-6 (3-7 ATS) in the last 10 games and have not been good on the road, at 17-21. SG DeMar DeRozan has been steady, but he hasn’t carried the team like he did earlier in the season. He has topped 30 points just once this month. The Bulls won as six-point underdogs Saturday 98-94 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Knicks have a 6-4 mark over the last 10 games. They had to scratch and claw to defeat the Detroit Pistons 104-102 Sunday, failing to cover. They are just 15-21 at home this season, and time is running out for the Knicks to gain the final play-in spot. They trail the 10th-place Atlanta Hawks by 4½ games.

Bulls at Knicks odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 3:54 p.m. ET.

  • Money line (ML): Bulls -170 (bet $170 to win $100) | Knicks +135 (bet $100 to win $135)
  • Against the spread: Bulls -3.5 (-115) | Knicks +3.5 (-107)
  • Over/Under: 218.5 (O: -115 | U: -107)

Bulls at Knicks key injuries

Bulls

  • PG Lonzo Ball (knee) out

Knicks

  • PG Derrick Rose (ankle) out
  • C Nerlens Noel (foot) out
  • SG Quentin Grimes (knee) questionable

Bulls at Knicks odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Bulls 111, Knicks 104

The Knicks are on the back end of a back-to-back and struggled to defeat the Pistons Sunday. The Bulls had a day of rest and are merely a better team. I’d rather lay the points, but the BULLS (-170) is right on my borderline.

PLAY: Free, daily sports pick’em contests. Play now!

The Bulls have 43 wins on the year, and they’re 39-34-1 ATS. Conversely, the Knicks are 0-5 ATS in their last five home games as an underdog. The Bulls are 2-1 against the Knicks this season, and that one win was a one-point victory in October.

After missing a good chunk of the season due to injury, SG Zach LaVine has found his groove. He’s averaging 25.8 points per game on 47.4 percent from the floor and 39.2 percent from distance this month. Look for him to let loose like he did last week with a 39 spot against the Pelicans.

We’ll lay the points here and take BULLS -3.5 (-115).

The Under is 5-1 in the last six meetings. It’s also 5-0 in the last five Bulls games following a win and as a favorite.

This is an extremely well-made total as these two combine to average 217.9. Ideally, you’d stay away from this total. But with the Knicks possibly having tired legs and barely eclipsing 100 Sunday, let’s LEAN UNDER 218.5 (-107).

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, Sportsbook Wire’s official sportsbook partner in CO, NJ and soon IA. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Additional NBA sports coverage:

HoopsHype | Celtics Wire | LeBron Wire | Lonzo Wire | Nets Wire | Rockets Wire | Sixers Wire | Thunder Wire | Warriors Wire | Rookie Wire | List Wire

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 0

Related
Empire Sports Media

Alec Burks delivers again but what is his future with Knicks?

Almost gone at the trade deadline, Alec Burks continues to prove his worth for the New York Knicks. Maybe not as their starting point guard for next season but as a veteran leader in a Taj Gibson-like ‘break-the-glass-in-case-of-emergency’ role if he stays. Burks made a three-pointer and game-sealing...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Spun

Lakers Make Official Decision On LeBron James, Anthony Davis

It appears the Los Angeles Lakers are throwing in the towel on the 2021-22 season. LeBron James and Anthony Davis have both been ruled out of Tuesday night’s game between the Lakers and Mavericks. LeBron is dealing with an ankle injury. He sustained the setback during the Lakers’ ugly...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lonzo Ball
Person
Quentin Grimes
Person
Nerlens Noel
Person
Demar Derozan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Knicks#Ats#The Cleveland Cavaliers#Tipico Sportsbook#Usa Today Sports Scores#Bulls Pg
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Florida basketball announces hire of this well-known offensive developer

Wednesday morning, Florida made official the hiring of Korey McCray as the associate head coach of the Gators’ men’s basketball team. McCray spent the previous seven seasons with Mississippi State, a monolithic run in terms of coaching monogamy. He brings nearly a decade of SEC coaching experience to the team, which is something head coach Todd Golden and assistant coach Kevin Hovde are sorely lacking.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
Facebook
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
ESPN

Trail Blazers take on the Pelicans on 4-game losing streak

New Orleans Pelicans (32-43, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (27-48, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Portland enters the matchup with New Orleans as losers of four games in a row. The Trail Blazers have gone 11-34 against Western Conference teams. Portland has a 15-30...
NBA
ESPN

DeRozan and the Bulls host the Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers (37-39, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (44-32, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls face the Los Angeles Clippers. DeRozan is sixth in the league scoring 27.7 points per game. The Bulls are 26-10 in home games. Chicago...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

90K+
Followers
138K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy