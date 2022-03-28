ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

Considering a Sociology major? Here are 3 questions to ask yourself

By Nicholas Munson
marymount.edu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDefined by the American Sociological Association, sociology is “the study of society — a social science involving the study of the social lives of people, groups and societies. It’s the study of our behavior as social beings, covering everything from the analysis of short contacts between anonymous individuals on the street...

marymount.edu

Comments / 0

Related
psychologytoday.com

Why Babies Look: Understanding Social Referencing

You may have heard that infants’ cries have different meanings like hunger, pain, startled, wet, and so on. Did you know that this is also the case with how a toddler looks towards their parents?. The looks that a toddler shares with a parent can have various meanings and...
KIDS
psychologytoday.com

To Get to Know a Single Person, Ask These Questions

Single people may be asked about loneliness and other presumed deficits in their lives rather than what makes their lives meaningful. Those who invest in their single lives may be more likely to be living authentically, according to their values. People who value freedom and self-expression more are happier, whether...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Local
Virginia Education
Arlington County, VA
Society
Arlington County, VA
Education
County
Arlington County, VA
MarketWatch

‘Thousands of potential race-related flags’: Biden administration wants to root out racial bias in home appraisals — but research suggests it’s endemic

The Biden administration has laid out a sweeping plan that aims to increase oversight of the real-estate appraisal industry in an effort to reduce the frequency of racially-biased home valuations. Last week, the White House unveiled a far-reaching, 21-step action plan that it described as “the most wide-ranging set of...
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

WFH has killed networking as we know it. Here’s how Gen Z plans to adapt

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. A good internship or first job can help you build connections that will propel your career forward not just in the immediate future but for decades. Until the COVID-19 pandemic, most of these relationships were forged in person. But what happens when those connections exist only in cyberspace?
JOBS
Fast Company

How interview questions are changing in 2022

Over the past two years, companies and employees have had to adapt to new ways of working, ranging from shifting how they serve customers, to where employees work. But now, things are changing again. Many companies are planning to welcome employees back to the office, at least part of the time.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sociology#Social Science#Race And Ethnicity
Salon

The psychology of "nudging" during a global pandemic

In the early 1990s, the renovations manager at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport decided to decorate each bathroom urinal with a realistic image of a fly, placed just above the drain. For decades, urinal designers had sought a way to curb the unpleasant spillage around urinals, and it turned out that by giving men something to aim at — in this case, a humble insect — spillage dramatically reduced.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Middletown Press

This Is the Most Important Marketing Question You Will Ever Ask

T’s a hard question to answer, but you’ll need to grapple with it over and over again. Because let’s be honest: As soon as you start a business, you are competing in a world of noise. There are competitors to differentiate yourself from. Marketing channels to stand out in. Social media platforms to gain audience in. You have signed up for a non-stop marathon of gaining attention and building momentum and competing for your consumers’ precious time — and you cannot even begin to succeed in this race unless you commit to answering this question.
ECONOMY
Digiday

Five questions all marketers should ask of their CDPs

Klaasjan Tukker, head of product marketing, Adobe Experience Platform. Despite all the priority marketers put on personalizing digital experiences, they often aren’t utilizing personalization in ways that consumers find personally meaningful. While the massive shift to digital has changed what is possible when it comes to delivering engaging, personalized customer experiences, it has also raised the bar on consumers’ expectations.
ECONOMY
The Groundtruth Project

Job opening: Chief People Officer

The GroundTruth Project, Inc. is a non-profit media organization dedicated to supporting emerging journalists to tell stories that matter in under-covered corners of the world including the United States. Their primary goal is to increase understanding of critical global issues through meaningful enterprise journalism that serves the communities where they live. GroundTruth, which launched six years ago, established its flagship national service program known as Report for America in the fall of 2017. The Report for America program currently has 225 reporters posted in 160 local newsrooms across 46 states. GroundTruth also leads global reporting fellowships and has supported a total of more than 300 emerging journalists across more than 50 countries carrying out award-winning reportage, photography, video, and podcasting. On a mission to create a healthy and diverse pipeline of emerging journalistic talent, the organization’s mission is to restore journalism from the ground up by supporting in-depth public service reporting, and to serve as watchdogs in places where no one seems to be watching. They are focused on the craft of journalism and the power of accountability reporting, blended with the realities of the digital age and a spirit of public service. Headquartered at the PBS flagship WGBH in Boston, the 40-person team is building an engaged community around impactful journalism and powerful storytelling by a new generation, by supporting journalists’ careers as fellows, corps members and alumni. At GroundTruth we believe the crisis in journalism has become a crisis for democracy, and we believe trusted reporting that comes from reporters on the ground will be critical to ensuring that democracies represent and serve their citizens.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
psychologytoday.com

How to Create a Thriving Hybrid and Remote Work Culture

Hybrid and remote work can lead to serious tensions around differences in time spent in the office. Leaders must create a work culture of “Excellence From Anywhere” that focuses on deliverables rather than where you work. The “Excellence From Anywhere” strategy involves adopting best practices for hybrid and...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
The Lantern

College of Arts and Sciences podcast highlights work of faculty

Paul Kotheimer (left), David Staley (center) and Douglas Dangler (right) after the recording of a 2018 “Voices” episode. Credit: Courtesy of Douglas Dangler. Medieval Parisian shopping , the metaverse and the inner ear are all subjects covered in the “Voices of Excellence from the College of Arts and Sciences” podcast.
Sarmad Khan

Why You Should Visit Grad Schools Before Applying

Grad school is an investment. Even if you land a great scholarship, you’re still investing your time. Yet for most of us, it’s an investment of both time and money. Subsequently, if you can feasibly visit the universities you’re applying to, you’ll thank yourself later. It’s difficult if you’re applying to institutions all over the country. But if you can drive to your prospective universities, do it.
morningbrew.com

Silly, inefficient humans discuss AI at HR Transform

Artificial intelligence (AI) is used more than ever across HR functions, including initial resume screening, employee engagement, and performance monitoring, but critics say it’s also perpetuating long-standing problems, from bias around language analysis to employee privacy issues. There’s a flurry of conversation around using AI in HR functions because...
TECHNOLOGY
Money

How to Interview Someone

So, you’ve written a great job advertisement, placed it on one of the best job posting sites, and gotten back dozens of applicants. The initial screening process is done and now it’s time for conducting an interview with the job candidate. In this article, we’ll go through the...
JOBS

Comments / 0

Community Policy