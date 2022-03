In a record year for venture capital in Colorado, firms founded by women saw sizable gains, too. Why it matters: The VC world remains a boys' club — and despite talk of more equity, progress for funding women-founded companies has plateaued nationwide in recent years, Axios' Lucia Shen writes, citing data from Pitchbook.Driving the news: Last year marked a "vast improvement" in venture financing for women-led startups, according to a report released this month by Westminster-based Access Venture Partners.By the numbers: Colorado companies co-founded by women raised more than $1 billion in 2021, up significantly from $146 million the year...

