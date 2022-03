Motorists are asked to avoid Memorial Parkway between Max Luther Drive and Mastin Lake Road on Wednesday while crews with Huntsville Utilities perform streetlight maintenance. The project is set to begin at 8 a.m. and last until 1 p.m. Huntsville Police will assist with traffic control, and motorists who must drive in this area are asked to use extreme caution.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 15 DAYS AGO