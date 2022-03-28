Stanley two-year contract

The Buffalo Bills will retain Ryan Bates by matching the offer sheet he signed with the Chicago Bears. On Monday, Bills GM Brandon Beane announced that the team would be bringing their most versatile lineman back in 2022 and beyond. According to Brad Biggs of The Chicago Tribune, it’s a four-year, $17 million deal. The first two years of the contract are fully guaranteed and will pay Bates $8.8 million. A source was able to confirm to Syracuse.com that Bates’ contract was fully guaranteed in year one and year two.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO