It couldn’t have been a better start to the Mountain West Conference softball season for the Aggies. They opened league play with a road sweep. After holding on for a one-run lead in the series opener last Friday at Albuquerque, New Mexico, Utah State used a late-inning rally to take game two against the New Mexico, 4-2, and then thumped the Lobos in the third and final game, 13-4, in six innings.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO