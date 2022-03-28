ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attorneys say Alex Jones has 'several' medical conditions delaying Sandy Hook suit deposition

By Connecticut Public Radio
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

InfoWars host Alex Jones was ordered by the court to answer questions under oath last Wednesday and Thursday in a defamation lawsuit filed against him on behalf of families of victims killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. But he didn’t show up. His attorneys say...

Michael Wilson
2d ago

Oh really??? Never stopped him from doing whatever he wanted to do before. He travels and does conservative propaganda shows and events. But he can't sit and answer questions do to a undefined medical conditions? He has a very bad case of I don't wanna. His attorneys need to be disbarred for playing this game. How many times do these people delay, delay and delay then they can't because of a medical issue? Stop the delays and get the job done.

Michael Wilson
2d ago

So Alex Jones couldn't blow his nose and he can't go to court. But proof he made money talking? He deserves jail. His attorneys investigated.

Free Thinker
2d ago

I never knew that cowardliness is a medical impairment. I guess that when you are afraid your knees shake and you feel sick in the stomach.

The Independent

Alex Jones says he is treated worse than people on death row amid calls to arrest him for dodging Sandy Hook deposition

Alex Jones has claimed he is being “treated worse than somebody on death row” in a video rant as he faces calls to be arrested for twice dodging a deposition in a lawsuit over his false claims about the Sandy Hook massacre.The far-right conspiracy theorist posted a pre-recorded video on his Infowars website on Thursday complaining about the criticism he has received for missing his court-ordered appearances this week.“Somebody on death row is allowed to go get their medical treatment and hearings and things are postponed but I’m treated worse than somebody on death row,” he said.Mr Jones was scheduled...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Alex Jones v Sandy Hook: Why the false flag conspiracist is now dodging court

Hours after 26 people were shot and killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012, Alex Jones began spouting false claims that the massacre wasn’t real. Nearly 10 years later, the far-right conspiracy theorist’s inflammatory comments have continued to haunt him as families of the shooting victims - 20 of which were young children - seek to hold him accountable in court. The most recent developments came this week, when he failed to appear twice for a deposition in a defamation lawsuit brought by the families. Mr Jones had sought to delay the deposition, citing doctors who said he was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Rolling Stone

Revealed: The Powerful D.C. Attorney Quietly Defending Alex Jones Against Sandy Hook Parents

Click here to read the full article. I began writing Sandy Hook: An American Tragedy and the Battle for Truth in 2018, nearly six years after the 2012 shooting deaths of 20 first-graders and six educators at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. That year, the families of 10 Sandy Hook victims sued conspiracy theorist and broadcaster Alex Jones of Infowars for defamation in four lawsuits filed in Texas and Connecticut. Jones spread lies about the crime and the Sandy Hook families for years, accusing them of acting in a false flag operation, an Obama administration pretext for seizing Americans’...
LAW
TheDailyBeast

Convicted Capitol Rioter Dies by Suicide After ‘Justice System Killed His Spirit’

A Pennsylvania man awaiting sentencing for his role in the Capitol riot died last week by suicide, according to his obituary. “Matthew Lawrence Perna died on February 25, 2022 of a broken heart,” his family wrote. “His community (which he loved), his country, and the justice system killed his spirit and his zest for life.” Perna, 37, pleaded guilty late last year to four charges related to the insurrection, including one felony count of obstruction of an official proceeding. Perna entered the Capitol on Jan. 6, filming with his phone and chanting, “U.S.A.!” His family said in his obituary that he had attended the rally and riot to “peacefully stand up for his beliefs.” Perna was set to be sentenced April 1, and faced up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000, according to The Independent. “The constant delays in hearings and postponements dragged out for over a year,” his family wrote. “Because of this, Matt's heart broke and his spirit died and many people are responsible for the pain he endured.”
SOCIETY
Slate

Why All Nine Justices Overturned a Ludicrously Cruel Prison Sentence

Wooden v. United States is almost enough to restore one’s faith in the Supreme Court’s ability to act like a real court. In the opinion, which the court handed down Monday morning, all nine justices ruled in favor of a criminal defendant without a whiff of partisanship or motivated reasoning. They rejected a harsh and ludicrous interpretation of federal statute that would have transformed short prison terms into potential lifetime sentences. And they engaged in an important, cross-ideological debate about draconian yet ambiguous penal laws.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Justice Thomas slams cancel culture for not allowing people to make mistakes when they're young and calls out efforts to stack the Supreme Court because it will 'compromise' the institution

US Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said he's concerned efforts to politicize the court or add additional justices may erode the institution's credibility, he said at an event hosted by former Republican US Senator Orrin Hatch's foundation. Thomas, 73, the most senior justice on the nine-member court, said he often...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Bossip

Out Of Order! White Sheriff Blocked Black Law Student From Entering Court, Confuses Her For A Criminal Client

Even when a Black law student is heading into court to work, racists find a way to put Blackness on trial. Future lawyer Brooklyn Crockton gets paid to talk, but a recent racist run-in left her speechless. Revolt reports the Roger Williams University third law student was at Garrahy Judicial Complex in Rhode Island to represent a client when a White sheriff singled her out from a group of attorneys and denied her access to the courtroom.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Complex

Black Police Officer’s Lawsuit Against Department Alleges Cops Talked About Killing Black Lives Matter Protesters

A federal lawsuit filed Monday morning by a Black police officer claims his white superiors expressed a desire to kill Black Lives Matter protestors in a group text chain. As reported by NBC News, Officer Mark Miles in Montgomery County, Maryland also accused his former supervisor Sgt. Stephanie Harvey, who is named as a defendant in the suit, of making racist comments toward him after he was transferred to Harvey’s “Shift 5” division in spring 2020, claiming she often referred to him as “colored” in front of his colleagues.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
