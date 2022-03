MIDLAND, Texas — Starting April 3rd, the United States Postal Services rates will be going up. So before you send out your packages, keep this in mind:. There will be a $1.50 fee for packages that are bigger than one cubic foot or packages greater than 22 inches in length. You can also be charged this same fee if you fail to properly provide accurate dimensions of your package's size. This applies to all Priority Mail Express, Priority Mail and Parcel Select Ground.

MIDLAND, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO