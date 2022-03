(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin approved nearly $1 million worth of subsidies to Perdue to assist with an expansion project in Chesapeake. Perdue AgriBusiness, which is owned by Perdue Farms, plans to invest more than $59 million to modernize its facilities and increase the production of certain soy products. Youngkin approved two grants for this project, one worth $500,000 and the other worth $450,000. The company is also eligible for a third grant.

AGRICULTURE ・ 5 DAYS AGO