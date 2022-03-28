ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

More Stolen Vehicles in St. Cloud

By Jay Caldwell
 1 day ago
St. Cloud Police is reporting a stolen vehicle on the 300 block of 32nd avenue north. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers says the vehicle is a 2010...

ValleyCentral

Multiple vehicles stolen, police investigating

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg police are investigating a burglary in which multiple vehicles were stolen. Officers responded to the burglary on March 17 at the 300 block of W. Chapin Road, according to a post by Edinburg PD. A gray 2007 Mazda RX (license plate #9911WJG), a white 2003 Hummer H2 (license plate #AG70916) […]
EDINBURG, TX
96.7 The River

Mail Theft in St. Cloud

St. Cloud Police is reporting mail theft on the 3200 block of 15th Street North. The suspect is pictured above. Alicia Mages from Tri County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON today. She says the suspect was seen driving a light blue or green Chevy Trailblazer. The Benton County Sherriff's Department...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

St. Cloud Woman Shot, Killed in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- A St. Cloud woman was shot and killed in Minneapolis. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner says 30-year-old Ta-Nasha Austin of St. Cloud was shot just after 7:30 a.m. Friday outside of a home. She was taken to Hennepin Healthcare where she died from a gunshot wound to the chest.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
News Channel Nebraska

NPD reports vandalism, stolen property, vehicle theft

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Norfolk Police says a series of graffiti reports could be related to multiple other crimes in the area. In the early morning hours of March 18th, three juveniles were caught on video spray painting graffiti on a building in the 500 block of Norfolk Avenue, according to Norfolk Police Capt. Michael Bauer.
NORFOLK, NE
WJTV 12

Suspect in stolen vehicle wanted after chase in Clinton

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Clinton police are working to find a suspect who was in a stolen vehicle. According to Clinton PIO Amanda Jones, police located the stolen vehicle in Clinton city limits on Wednesday, March 16. Officers tried to stop the vehicle, but the suspect led them on a chase on Highway 80. Jones […]
CLINTON, MS
Grand Haven Tribune

Stolen vehicle crash results in death of unborn child

An unborn child died in a crash involving a stolen vehicle in Holland early Wednesday morning. According to Capt. Robert Buursma of the Holland Department of Public Safety, an officer witnessed a 2018 Nissan Versa parked illegally at around 3 a.m. along the 100 block of East 15th Street. The officer approached the vehicle with the intention of issuing a parking ticket when he noticed the vehicle was occupied.
HOLLAND, MI
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Andres Castillo Rammed Multiple Police Vehicles With Stolen Vehicle In St. Louis Park

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 26-year-old Minneapolis man faces charges accusing him of ramming multiple police squad vehicles with a stolen vehicle in St. Louis Park Sunday. Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman on Wednesday announced that Andres Castillo is charged with second-degree assault, prohibited person in possession of a firearm, fleeing a peace officer, and receiving stolen property in connection to the incident. Andres Castillo (credit: CBS) The incident occurred following a shoplifting report at a department store on 8440 Highway 7. When police arrived, they found Castillo and another person inside a stolen vehicle linked to the shoplifting, the complaint said. Castillo allegedly reversed the stolen car, accelerated and slammed into an officer’s squad car. He struck other squad vehicles while fleeing the scene. Castillo was later arrested after crashing the vehicle. A firearm was found inside with the serial numbers removed, the complaint said. He has a felony conviction so is prohibited from possessing a firearm. His first court appearance was scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Carolina

Man charged for stolen vehicles, stolen boat in Buncombe County

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies have arrested a man on numerous charges related to stolen property and larceny, according to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office. According to deputies, William Melvin Reese II was received a total of 21 criminal charges. Deputies worked with the Hendersonville Police Department...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Box of Human Heads Stolen from Vehicle in Denver

It's bad enough when someone unrightfully takes something that isn't theirs - but a thief ran off with some extremely valuable items in Denver last week, that will not be easy to replace. Denver Police believe the theft took place sometime between 2:30 p.m. Wednesday (March 2) and 9:30 a.m....
DENVER, CO
Orange Leader

Narcotics division deputies discover stolen vehicle: OCSO

ORANGEFIELD — A group effort of law enforcement team members led to the discovery of a stolen car Wednesday in Orange County, authorities said. According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, narcotics division and support division personnel “proactively performing” assigned duties in the 5000 block of Caribou Street noticed a Ford Taurus that matched the description of a reported stolen vehicle.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
Bakersfield Californian

KCSO detectives arrest suspects in stolen vehicle investigation

Detectives with the Rural Crime Investigation team and deputies with the Lamont substation arrested a pair of suspects Thursday in connection with their investigation into a series of vehicle thefts. Jonathan Cotillapina, 34, was arrested on suspicion of providing false information to a peace officer, possession of a stolen vehicle,...
LAMONT, CA
News On 6

Oklahoma City Police Involved In Pursuit Of Stolen Vehicle

Oklahoma City law enforcement responded to a chase that started in the Southwest part of the city on Monday afternoon. Officers started the chase near SW 15th and Portland Ave just before 2:45 p.m. Officers then followed the stolen white truck on a chase through the city's major interstate systems.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Fontana Herald News

Man is arrested on a charge of possession of stolen vehicle in Fontana

A Bloomington man was arrested when it was determined that the vehicle he was driving in Fontana was stolen, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On March 23 at about 4:28 p.m., Deputy Smoot observed the driver of a black pickup truck commit several violations of the California Vehicle Code in the area of Arrow Route and Almond Avenue in the western unincorporated area of Fontana. The deputy conducted a traffic enforcement stop on the vehicle for the infractions, which included speeding and loud exhaust.
FONTANA, CA
KATU.com

Police find stolen vehicle abandoned in Hillsboro neighborhood

HILLSBORO, Ore. — Police recovered a stolen vehicle after the suspects sped away from police in Hillsboro on Wednesday night. A Hillsboro Police spokesperson said the incident started at about 10:15 p.m. when a patrol officer spotted a stolen 1999 Infiniti Qx4 near Northeast 40th and Main Street. The...
HILLSBORO, OR
New Buildings Recommended at the St. Cloud V.A.

The Asset and Infrastructure review process determined their recommendations for entire the Veterans Administration Health Care system which includes the St. Cloud V.A. Barry Venable is the Public Affairs Officer for the St. Cloud V.A. He says for the past 3 to 4 years the V.A. has been conducting research to determine the asset and infrastructure situation within the V.A. system. Venable says the Asset Infrastructure Review is a study of the current and future health care needs for veterans.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
St. Cloud, MN
