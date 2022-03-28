ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado bill aims to ban talking on cellphones while driving, unless hands-free

By HANNAH METZGER hannah.metzger@coloradopolitics.com
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xBUfV_0esNKEvY00
Woman using phone while driving

A bill introduced to the Colorado legislature Friday seeks to ban adults from talking on cellphones while driving, except for when using a hands-free accessory like a Bluetooth headset.

Under current law, adult drivers are allowed to use cellphones for calls but cannot text or browse the internet. If passed, Senate Bill 175 would prohibit all hand-held cellphone use. Drivers under the age of 18 are already prohibited from all cellphone use, including hands-free.

“We’re trying to change the culture of distracted driving,” said bill sponsor Sen. Chris Hansen, D-Denver. “We have a huge number of accidents that are being caused by distracted driving. … People need to feel confident that they can be safe on the roads. This is about saving lives.”

Last year, 91% of Coloradans admitted to driving while distracted, according to a survey from the Colorado Department of Transportation. The survey found that 54% of drivers said they read text messages while driving and nearly 50% talk on cellphones without hands-free accessories — which would be prohibited under the proposed bill.

In 2020, there were 10,166 car crashes involving distracted drivers in Colorado, resulting in 1,476 injuries and 68 deaths, according to the department.

“When you reach for a phone or turn your attention away from the road, you aren’t just risking your own safety, you are risking the safety of everyone on the road with you,” said Sam Cole, the department’s traffic safety manager, when the data was released. “They are putting more than just their own lives at risk when they drive distracted.”

Using hand-held cellphones while driving is already banned in 24 states and Washington D.C., according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

This is not the first time Colorado lawmakers have tried to ban talking on the phone while driving. In 2020, Hansen sponsored SB20-65, which is nearly identical to the new SB-175. Hansen’s predecessor Sen. Lois Court, D-Denver, also pushed similar bills in 2018 and 2019.

The most recent bill in 2020 passed the state Senate but was rejected in a House committee due to concerns that it would result in disproportionate policing and racial profiling. Hansen said he updated the bill this year to include demographic reporting and a requirement that police cannot issue the citation unless they explicitly see a driver using their phone.

“We’ve done a lot of studying of other states that have primary infraction rules,” Hansen said. “We think we can prove both before we pass the bill and after it goes into effect that it’s not leading to a problem of racial profiling.”

However, Hansen’s changes do not address all concerns. Eight Republican senators voted against SB20-65 in 2020, arguing that it would over regulate drivers and calling it an example of “nanny state” legislation.

Sen. Jim Smallwood, R-Parker, voted against SB20-65 in 2020 and said he doubts he will support SB-175 this year.

“I really can’t see myself supporting another effort to have the government dictating good judgement to our otherwise law-abiding and safe driving citizens," Smallwood said. “I find these attempts to be virtually unenforceable and a new, unnecessary burden on law enforcement who should really be spending their efforts to curb the violent crime wave we are seeing in Colorado."

Under the bill, a driver caught using their cellphone would get a $150 fine and two license suspension points for the first offense. If a driver gets another citation within 24 months, they would receive a $250 fine and three points for the second offense and a $500 fine and four points for all subsequent offenses.

Drivers exempt from the bill would include first responders, utility workers, commercial truckers, drivers using their cellphones to report emergencies and drivers who are lawfully parked.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Government
creators.com

Colorado Lawmakers Pass Kids' Independence Bill

Colorado kids should be getting on their sneakers. Thanks to their state legislators, they will soon be able to play outside, stay home alone a bit, and enjoy some freedom without their parents worrying this could get them investigated for neglect. On Tuesday, the Colorado Senate followed the lead of...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Hiker dies in Colorado wildlife area

A person died over the weekend in Colorado while hiking in Fremont County's Beaver Creek State Wildlife Area. Fremont County Search and Rescue was called into the field around 4 PM on Sunday to assist two hikers. One of the hikers was reportedly in medical distress at the time of the call for help. The hikers made the call about three miles in on the Powerline Trail Loop.
COLORADO STATE
CNET

Marijuana Legalization: Which States Is Weed Legal In?

Though marijuana is legal for medicinal purposes in 37 states -- and recreationally in 18 -- the use, possession or sale of cannabis is still prohibited by federal statute. That's created a significant disconnect that an increasing number of lawmakers are eager to reconcile: In a letter last month, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, Senate finance committee chair Sen. Ron Wyden and Sen. Cory Booker invited their colleagues to help draft legislation that would end the federal ban and lift state-sanctioned dispensaries out of legal limbo.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hansen
landline.media

Parking, restroom bills pass in Washington state

Washington state lawmakers have OK’d money to keep the state’s rest areas open, preserving vital parking, and they passed a bill to ensure that truckers who work at the state’s ports have access to restrooms there. Listen to our full show. Washington state lawmakers have OK’d money...
WASHINGTON STATE
KEYT

Abortion rights bill passes Colorado House

The Colorado House of Representatives on Monday passed legislation that seeks to codify the right to an abortion in the state. The Reproductive Health Equity Act — which cleared the chamber 40-24 — now heads to the state’s Democratic-controlled Senate, where it’s expected to pass. The...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Distracted Driving#Colorado Senate#Colorado House#D Denver#Coloradans
WSET

Controversial school voucher bill fails in the Oklahoma Senate

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) – Despite a last-minute amendment and the addition of a house sponsor, a vote on a controversial school voucher bill in the Oklahoma Senate failed late Wednesday. After a lengthy debate on the measure, the vote on the Oklahoma Empowerment Act was held open for more...
EDUCATION
KOAT 7

Businesses and law officials prepare for legal recreational marijuana

On April 1, you'll be able to go to dispensaries to buy recreational marijuana. Economists say this could be a massive plus for our state, but there's one major question. Can supply keep up with demand?. Dispensaries like High Desert Relief are looking forward to the legalization of recreational marijuana;...
ECONOMY
The Independent

‘Another stain in the history of Florida’: ‘Don’t Say Gay’ passes state legislature, will be signed into law

Florida’s Republican-controlled state legislature has passed a widely criticised measure that opponents argue will chill discussion of LGBT+ people and issues and stigmatise LGBT+ children and families by banning instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity.Following more than six hours of debate, a bill named “Don’t Say Gay” by its opponents passed the state Senate by a vote of 22-17 on 8 March. Two Republicans joined Democrats in voting against the bill.Republican Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to sign the bill into law.The “Parental Rights in Education” bill prohibits instruction of “sexual orientation or gender identity” from kindergarten through...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
WebMD

Idaho Passes Abortion Ban Based on Texas Law

March 15, 2022 -- Idaho became the first state to pass an abortion ban modeled after a strict Texas law that prohibits abortions after 6 weeks of pregnancy and relies on everyday citizens for enforcement. The Idaho House, led by Republicans, approved the legislation 51-14 on Monday, according to The...
IDAHO STATE
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy