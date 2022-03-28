ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Photos: The Arizona Wildcats in the 2022 NCAA men's basketball tournament

Eastern Progress
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome of the best photos by Kelly Presnell of...

www.easternprogress.com

Sports Illustrated

Power Ranking the Teams in the Women’s Final Four

Power ranking the women’s final four teamsThe start of the women’s Final Four is less than 48 hours away. Three No. 1 seeds and one No. 2 seed have made it to Minneapolis, as some of the sport’s preeminent powers will now face off for a national championship. How do these four teams stack up ...
The Hockey Writers

Coyotes News & Rumors: Crouse Injury, ASU Updates, & More

The Arizona Coyotes return home after a three-game road trip in Canada, having lost six straight dating back to a 4-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on March 19. They are mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, but there’s still plenty happening in the desert as general manager Bill Armstrong shifts his focus to the upcoming NHL Entry Draft, in which the club owns seven picks over the first two rounds.
The Spun

High School Football Power Is Forfeiting All 2021-22 Games

North Carolina’s Myers Park High School will forfeit all 2021-2022 games due to an ineligible player violation. According to a letter from Myers Park principal Robert Folk and athletic director Brian Poore, obtained by The Charlotte Observer, the school was notified of “fraudulent documents used for school enrollment and athlete eligibility” in January.
The Spun

Five-Star Recruit Lebbeus Overton Down To 3 Schools

Defensive lineman Lebbeus Overton will announce his commitment Friday afternoon on national television. According to Adam Friedman of Rivals, the five-star prospect from Milton, Georgia, will declare his decision during halftime of the GEICO High School Basketball Nationals on ESPN2. Overton’s mother, Eunice Thomas, said he’s narrowed down his choice to Georgia, Texas A&M, or Oregon.
AZFamily

Arizona Coyotes seek gambling law change for ASU arena

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes are asking the Legislature to change a new state law legalizing sports betting so they can keep running their gambling operation when they move to Arizona State University’s hockey arena next season. But the Arizona Indian Gaming Association and multiple Native American...
