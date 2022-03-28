Photos: The Arizona Wildcats in the 2022 NCAA men's basketball tournament

Power ranking the women’s final four teamsThe start of the women’s Final Four is less than 48 hours away. Three No. 1 seeds and one No. 2 seed have made it to Minneapolis, as some of the sport’s preeminent powers will now face off for a national championship. How do these four teams stack up ...
The Arizona State football team is scheduled to kick off the 2022 season on Sept. 1 against Northern Arizona. One site predicts that the Sun Devils will defeat the Lumberjacks, but that they will win just two other games all season. Yes, Herm Edwards' team is projected to win just...
The Arizona Coyotes return home after a three-game road trip in Canada, having lost six straight dating back to a 4-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on March 19. They are mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, but there’s still plenty happening in the desert as general manager Bill Armstrong shifts his focus to the upcoming NHL Entry Draft, in which the club owns seven picks over the first two rounds.
LAS CRUCES - The New Mexico State baseball team fell below .500 on Tuesday night after falling to New Mexico, 19-2. Their largest loss of the season was cut short after the seventh inning. Frank Dickson Jr. led the Aggies with 3 strikeouts on the night in just one inning pitched.
North Carolina’s Myers Park High School will forfeit all 2021-2022 games due to an ineligible player violation. According to a letter from Myers Park principal Robert Folk and athletic director Brian Poore, obtained by The Charlotte Observer, the school was notified of “fraudulent documents used for school enrollment and athlete eligibility” in January.
Defensive lineman Lebbeus Overton will announce his commitment Friday afternoon on national television. According to Adam Friedman of Rivals, the five-star prospect from Milton, Georgia, will declare his decision during halftime of the GEICO High School Basketball Nationals on ESPN2. Overton’s mother, Eunice Thomas, said he’s narrowed down his choice to Georgia, Texas A&M, or Oregon.
PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes are asking the Legislature to change a new state law legalizing sports betting so they can keep running their gambling operation when they move to Arizona State University’s hockey arena next season. But the Arizona Indian Gaming Association and multiple Native American...
The Arizona Interscholastic Association released its initial rankings for the 2022 high school beach volleyball season. Here are the top 10 teams from both Division I and Division II as of Tuesday.
Central Arizona players celebrating a victory.Courtesy of Anthony Gilich. (Coolidge, Ariz.) — After ringing up 51 wins from 60 games and appearing in the National Junior College Athletic Association World Series Championship Game last season, the Central Arizona Vaqueros baseball team is readying another run at the crown this spring.
