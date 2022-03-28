KRWG News for Friday, March 25 at 6:45 a.m.

Lizzo declared she was strongly against Texas’ laws targeting abortions and trans rights, calling the laws “atrocious” during a keynote session at this year’s SXSW festival in Austin, Texas.
“The abortion ban is atrocious,” the artist said on Sunday to a packed room in the Austin Convention Center. “Mind your business. Stay out of my body.”More from The Hollywood Reporter'The Return of Tanya Tucker -- Featuring Brandi Carlile': Film Review | SXSW 2022'Still Working 9 to 5': Film Review | SXSW 2022'A Lot of Nothing': Film Review | SXSW 2022
Last year, Texas signed into a law one of the most restrictive...
Comments / 0