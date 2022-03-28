ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

It’s Time to Tiptoe through the Tulips

By Marcee Maylin
everettpost.com
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFor Pacific Northwesterners, April is tulip time in the Skagit Valley. The annual tulip festival will be underway from April 1st – April 30th, with this coming weekend celebrating the grand opening. Spend...

www.everettpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washingtonian.com

The US Botanic Garden Will Fully Reopen on April 1

The US Botanic Garden closed in early 2020 due to the pandemic, and though outdoor areas reopened last summer, the indoor Conservatory has remained shuttered. But starting April 1, you’ll finally be able to access its flora-filled spaces. (The Children’s Garden and Southern Exposure seasonal outdoor courtyards are set to welcome visitors starting April 22.) The Conservatory’s reopening comes with a new exhibition about agriculture, called “Cultivate: Growing Food in a Changing World.”
AGRICULTURE
PennLive.com

9 of our best Easter decor must-haves for spring

Spring flowers and sweet, rustic decor is just one of the reasons Easter is my favorite holiday. We host my extended family every Easter which is the perfect excuse to go all out on Easter decor. And Wayfair has quickly become my go-to when looking for that perfect centerpiece or accent pillow to warmly welcome my family to my home.
HOME & GARDEN
Gardening Soul

10 Plants That Bloom All Summer Long

What’s more rewarding than a garden filled with beautiful flowers? How about one that isn't yours! Summer is the perfect time to invest in some new plants and fill your yard or patio.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiptoe Through The Tulips#Furniture#Antique#Pacific Northwesterners
Channel 6000

Best fertilizer for hydrangeas

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Some hydrangeas are bright white while others sport lovely hues of pink, blue, red or purple. Regardless of the color, the large blooms are a beautiful addition to any yard or garden. Don’t let the intricate flowers intimidate you, because...
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
BobVila

Pruning Tomato Plants: 6 Mistakes Most First-Time Growers Make

Tomatoes are America’s favorite garden “vegetable” to grow. Botanically a fruit, the tomato was classified as a vegetable by the U.S. tariff law of 1887 because it’s served with dinner, not as dessert. Today, there are more than 10,000 varieties in many shapes, sizes, and colors....
GARDENING
BobVila

25 Shade-Loving Plants for Where the Sun Don’t Shine

No, not every plant wants all sunshine, all the time. Many lovely, low-maintenance options exist for those miscellaneous low-light areas of your landscape. These 25 sensational shade plant species thrive without much light. 1. Hydrangeas. Though unfit for heavy shade, hydrangeas deliver bountiful blooms in spring and summer, with some...
GARDENING
BobVila

12 Bulbs to Plant in the Spring for Showstopping Summer Blooms

Add drama to flower beds and patio containers with colorful summer flowering bulbs. Depending on your planting zone, some summer flower bulbs may require a little more work than the typical spring bulb because they are tender perennials that won’t survive freezing temperatures. If you want them to bloom again next summer, you’ll have to dig them up in the fall and store them through the winter until spring, which is when to plant summer bulbs.
GARDENING
Voice of America

Help with Buying Young Garden Plants in the Spring

Many gardeners do not begin to grow their plants from seeds. Instead, they buy young plants, also called seedling or “starts.” These are plants that are grown in a nursery: a place where plants are grown and sold. Many gardeners buy seedlings in containers for their gardens. Most...
GARDENING
SPY

Bring Your Olive Tree Indoors To Create a Calming, Elegant Space

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. There are plenty of studies that suggest indoor plants come with a slew of health benefits, like potentially reducing stress and boosting productivity levels. But plants also make a living room, bathroom, kitchen or home office feel fresher and put-together. The real question is, why wouldn’t you spruce up your space with a little greenery? Especially trendy greenery like an indoor olive tree? Over the past year plenty of plant consumers have been bringing...
GARDENING
Beaver County Times

Over the Garden Gate: Lace bugs on rhododendrons and azaleas

In nature, rhododendrons and azaleas grow in filtered shade beneath taller trees in mountainous areas with rich organic soil and ideal moisture. When planted in home landscapes lacking these conditions they can become stressed and susceptible to insect attack. A common pest that attacks rhododendrons and azaleas are lace bugs....
ANIMALS
The Guardian

A Rothschild woman who was overshadowed by no one

You say that the legacy of the art collector Alice de Rothschild “has been overshadowed by the men of her family” (Report, 27 May). Her distant cousin Miriam Rothschild (1908-2005) can hardly be said to be overshadowed by anyone. She supported many notable causes (eg Jewish refugees, gay rights and schizophrenia research), had a phenomenal scientific mind and was a leading botanist and zoologist. She was, of course, the world authority on fleas. Her huge collection now sits in the Natural History Museum.
ENTERTAINMENT
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

Bird watching and feeding birds sometimes has an unfortunate downside

For the last two months, our bird feeders have been extremely busy. They are always busy in the winter, but this year was a bit different. It was mid-January when the redpolls arrived. These northern birds rarely make it this far south in the winter. However, with the heavy snow and colder temps up north, some of them moved farther south than normal and ended up in our yard.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy