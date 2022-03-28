It’s Time to Tiptoe through the Tulips

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. There are plenty of studies that suggest indoor plants come with a slew of health benefits, like potentially reducing stress and boosting productivity levels. But plants also make a living room, bathroom, kitchen or home office feel fresher and put-together. The real question is, why wouldn’t you spruce up your space with a little greenery? Especially trendy greenery like an indoor olive tree? Over the past year plenty of plant consumers have been bringing...

GARDENING ・ 7 DAYS AGO