Las Cruces, NM

KRWG News for Tuesday, March 22 at 6:45 a.m.

krwg.org
 2 days ago

Another resignation from the Texas Foster Care Agency, and on...

www.krwg.org

Vail Daily

Writers on the Range: A dangerous game of chicken on the Colorado River

Seven Western states and their leaders — all depending on water from the Colorado River — remain divided. Split into basins by an imaginary border at Lees Ferry, Arizona, each state can share blame for the rapid depletion of reservoirs that once held over four years’ flow of the Colorado River. But now, Lake Powell and Lake Mead edge closer to empty. With water savings gone, the Lower Basin has been trying to cope, though the Upper Basin carries on business as usual. Meanwhile, 40 millions Americans depend on flows from this over-diverted river.
COLORADO STATE
KRQE News 13

Las Vegas teacher alleges she was fired for whistleblowing

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A former high school volleyball coach has filed a whistleblower lawsuit against Las Vegas city schools, saying she was fired for speaking up about coaches harassing female students, something her attorney hopes sends a message to other districts across the state. “Gender bullying and harassment of students in high school athletics. Those […]
LAS VEGAS, NM
KRQE News 13

Ty Murray invitational finishes 25th year in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The PBR Ty Murray Invitational celebrated its 25th year in Albuquerque. The event was held on the floor of The Pit for the first time since 2019. The top 35 bull riders competed in the three day event, which was won by Brazilian Joao Ricardo Vieira. For those who attended, it was […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

UNM senior named Mountain West Track Athlete of the Week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Following a successful start to the outdoor season over the weekend, University of New Mexico senior Rivaldo Leacock was named Mountain West Track Athlete of the Week. The St. George, Barbados native make a splash in his outdoor debut for the Lobos by recording his best race time in the 400m hurdles. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

