2022 NFL draft: Jameson Williams scouting report

An Ohio State transfer who transformed the Alabama offense last season, Jameson Williams will look to overcome an injury and bring his explosive playmaking to the next level as one of the top wide receiver prospects in the 2022 NFL draft.

Here is everything you need to know about the Crimson Tide’s dynamic pass-catcher:

Vitals

Height: 6-2

Weight: 179

Class: Junior

Strengths

Williams has elite speed, and routinely made opposing defenders look ridiculous has he eliminated angles with ease, and turned any catch into a potential touchdown. He was electric on screens and reverses, bursting past would-be tacklers and hitting his second gear in an instant. This rare explosiveness alone made Williams one of the best receivers in college football.

His deep routes flash the same level of special, as Williams instantly hits full speed off his first stride, making it impossible for defenders to keep up or for safeties to close on him. Once he catches the ball, Williams picks his momentum back up very smoothly and hits that max speed once again, leaving a lot of room for late throws to still turn into big plays.

Jameson has excellent physical makeup, as well. His long arms allow him to reach out and stab the football out of the air or wrap the ball on extension without losing his balance.

Weaknesses

Williams has a slight frame that could use a little healthy bulk, and sometimes struggles to get off of press coverage. He seems indecisive on how to get off a jam at times, which can kill his route before he even gets started. He’ll need to learn to stick his foot in the ground and go more often at the next level, trusting his fundamentals and instincts instead of overthinking things at the line of scrimmage.

The biggest question mark with Williams is obviously his health, as he suffered a torn ACL in the national title game. That’s sure to impact his draft stock, and whoever picks him will be doing so with the understanding that he’ll take time and patience before he’s back to full strength.

Projection

Perhaps the most explosive pass-catcher in a loaded class, Williams would easily be the first receiver off the board if not for his injury. The fact that he’s still likely to be a first-round pick speaks to just how much upside he brings, and any team that lands him outside the top half of Day 1 could end up getting a huge steal.