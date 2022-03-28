ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

2022 NFL draft: Jameson Williams scouting report

By Natalie Miller
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 19 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h5Rib_0esN2u1J00

An Ohio State transfer who transformed the Alabama offense last season, Jameson Williams will look to overcome an injury and bring his explosive playmaking to the next level as one of the top wide receiver prospects in the 2022 NFL draft.

Here is everything you need to know about the Crimson Tide’s dynamic pass-catcher:

Vitals

Height: 6-2

Weight: 179

Class: Junior

Strengths

Williams has elite speed, and routinely made opposing defenders look ridiculous has he eliminated angles with ease, and turned any catch into a potential touchdown. He was electric on screens and reverses, bursting past would-be tacklers and hitting his second gear in an instant. This rare explosiveness alone made Williams one of the best receivers in college football.

His deep routes flash the same level of special, as Williams instantly hits full speed off his first stride, making it impossible for defenders to keep up or for safeties to close on him. Once he catches the ball, Williams picks his momentum back up very smoothly and hits that max speed once again, leaving a lot of room for late throws to still turn into big plays.

Jameson has excellent physical makeup, as well. His long arms allow him to reach out and stab the football out of the air or wrap the ball on extension without losing his balance.

Weaknesses

Williams has a slight frame that could use a little healthy bulk, and sometimes struggles to get off of press coverage. He seems indecisive on how to get off a jam at times, which can kill his route before he even gets started. He’ll need to learn to stick his foot in the ground and go more often at the next level, trusting his fundamentals and instincts instead of overthinking things at the line of scrimmage.

The biggest question mark with Williams is obviously his health, as he suffered a torn ACL in the national title game. That’s sure to impact his draft stock, and whoever picks him will be doing so with the understanding that he’ll take time and patience before he’s back to full strength.

Projection

Perhaps the most explosive pass-catcher in a loaded class, Williams would easily be the first receiver off the board if not for his injury. The fact that he’s still likely to be a first-round pick speaks to just how much upside he brings, and any team that lands him outside the top half of Day 1 could end up getting a huge steal.

Comments / 0

Related
Hutch Post

Super Bowl champ joins Chiefs at runningback

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have signed Ronald Jones to a one-year contract, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Saturday, adding some depth behind Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the running back room. The person spoke to AP on condition of anonymity...
NFL
The Spun

Bill Belichick Announces Coaching Decision: NFL World Reacts

The New England Patriots will have a different kind of coaching staff for the 2022 NFL regular season. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick announced on Monday morning that his team will not have an official offensive or defensive coordinator for the upcoming season.. Unsurprisingly, Belichick admitted that he isn’t a...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of NFL Legend Peyton Manning

Peyton Manning was trending on social media this weekend for some funny jokes he made about Tom Brady and his family. The legendary NFL quarterback joked that his son, Marshall Manning, is a collector of quarterback jerseys, though he has no interest in his dad’s. “My son Marshall is...
NFL
The Spun

There’s 1 Team Still Getting Mentioned For Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick hasn’t played in the National Football League since 2016, but the free agent quarterback is interested in a comeback. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback has been working out with various NFL wide receivers this offseason, hoping to land a contract with a team. According to Kaepernick’s...
NFL
FanSided

Could Rob Gronkowski be headed to the Buffalo Bills?

Rob Gronkowski could look to play for his hometown Buffalo Bills in 2022 NFL free agency. With Tom Brady having retired from football, that means Tampa Bay Buccaneers free agent tight end Rob Gronkowski could look to join his third NFL team: The Buffalo Bills. Tim Graham of The Athletic...
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2022 Nfl Draft#College Football#Ohio State#American Football
PennLive.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions running back arrested following fatal stabbing: reports

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eric Wilkerson has been arrested in the stabbing death of Brian Weems III in Cleveland last month, according to multiple reports. Police say Wilkerson, 55, and Weems III, 46, got into an argument inside of an apartment, and that when Weems III went into a bathroom, Wilkerson followed and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

In Photos: Troy Aikman’s Dating History Over The Years

Troy Aikman made major sports media headlines this week. The former Dallas Cowboys star quarterback turned broadcaster is reportedly leaving FOX. Aikman, a Hall of Famer, is reportedly leaving his longtime network for an opportunity with ESPN’s Monday Night Football. Aikman is reportedly getting close to $100 million from...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Another “Bombshell” NFL Trade Might Be Coming Soon

The 2022 NFL offseason has been, arguably, the wildest offseason in league history. So far, we’ve seen Tom Brady come out of retirement, Russell Wilson traded to the Broncos, Davante Adams traded to the Raiders, Tyreek Hill traded to the Dolphins, Carson Wentz traded to the Commanders, Deshaun Watson traded to the Browns, Amari Cooper also traded to the Browns…and plenty of other notable moves.
NFL
The Spun

Peyton Manning Names His Son’s 2 Favorite Quarterbacks

Peyton Manning joked about his son’s favorite NFL quarterbacks in today’s game. While his dad is one of the greatest quarterbacks of all-time, his son, Marshall, likes to display other quarterback jerseys in his room. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen...
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of CBS Announcer Jim Nantz

It’s one of the best times of the year for Jim Nantz. The longtime CBS play-by-play man is about to embark on a crazy month. On Sunday, Nantz will call the Big Ten Tournament championship game. Iowa and Purdue will play for the league’s tournament championship on Sunday afternoon.
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Girlfriend Of Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick continues to attempt to land back in the National Football League. The former NFL quarterback, who last played in 2016 for the San Francisco 49ers, has been working out with wide receivers this offseason, hoping to get a chance. “In the past, we tried to approach things very...
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Wide Receiver Wants To Return To The League

A former wide receiver who last played in the National Football League in 2019 is hoping to return to the league this year. De’Anthony Thomas, who opted out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic, played for the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League in 2021. However,...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

90K+
Followers
138K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy