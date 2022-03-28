New Florida Law Requires High School Financial Literacy Class & People Have Mixed Reactions

A new Florida law indicates high school students will now be required to take a financial literacy course in order to graduate. While learning about money management may sound appealing to some, the move received a rather shocking response on social media.

The course will discuss different kinds of bank accounts, how to balance a checkbook, computing federal income taxes, credit scores, credit card debt and much more.

As Governor Ron DeSantis discussed the new financial literacy curriculum, he mentioned that cryptocurrency is something he is working towards as a way to accept payments in the state of Florida.

Many people believed this was a fantastic idea and took to social media to share their opinion. Many said they wish they had this course in school.

Some are getting behind DeSantis' efforts and joking about real-life situations with their own kids.

Thank you @GovRonDeSantis . I\u2019ll never forget when my son got his first paycheck and wanted to know why 28% was missing, who was FICA and why did he take his money ? #TrueStoryhttps://twitter.com/GovRonDeSantis/status/1506279660023431171\u00a0\u2026 — Kimberly Amontree (@Kimberly Amontree) 1648044890

Although many seem to have positive feelings about the mandate, some were critical of it.

Some Twitter users shared their current perspective on reality, stating DeSantis has not helped improve the economy.

So the high schoolers got to figure out how to deal with money while getting paid $11 an hour and not being able to make ends meet. Rent is double what it was 2 years ago and Ron DeSantis has done nothing to help control the price gouging of rent in the state of Florida nothing!! — Kim\u270c\ud83c\udffd\ud83d\udc9a\ud83c\udf31 \ud83c\udf0a (@Kim\u270c\ud83c\udffd\ud83d\udc9a\ud83c\udf31 \ud83c\udf0a) 1648047079

Some people even questioned if it was a teacher's or a parent's responsibility to show young people how to properly manage their money.

Are you sure you want to do that? When they learn the value of money, they\u2019ll also learn that Florida is currently ranked 49th in income inequality, 48th in tax fairness. Not a great motivator for living in Florida. — Odin\u2019s Twin Brother \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Odin\u2019s Twin Brother \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1647960629

Florida joins 21 U.S. states in requiring financial literacy education. The state is also seventh in the nation to require a stand-alone course.

This bill was signed by DeSantis on March 21, 2022.

It will go into effect on July 1, 2022.