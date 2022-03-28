ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Diddy Claims Will Smith & Chris Rock Settled Their Beef After The Oscars Slap

By Sameen Chaudhry
Narcity USA
Narcity USA
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VKsaF_0esMz8BJ00

Just about everybody saw it when Will Smith "smacked the s--- out of" Chris Rock at the Oscars, but we're only just starting to learn what happened next between the two stars.

The most-talked-about moment of the Academy Awards played out after Rock mocked Jada Pinkett Smith's baldness by comparing her to G.I. Jane. Smith then marched up on stage, hit Rock and told him to keep Jada's name out of his mouth.

It was awkward, and it remained that way after Smith won his Best Actor trophy a short time later.

But according to P Diddy, Smith and Rock hashed things out after the show and have apparently put the whole incident behind them.

The rapper said at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party that the two celebrities managed to talk things through and were on good terms, reports Page Six.

"That's not a problem. That's over. I can confirm that," Diddy reportedly told Page Six. "It's all love. They're brothers."

Apparently, after things had cooled down, Chris Rock and Will Smith made arrangements to meet afterwards and sift through the conflict.

During his acceptance speech, Smith gave a tearful apology to the Academy and his fellow nominees for his outburst earlier in the show. However, he did not apologize to Rock in the speech.

Narcity reached out to Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's publicists to confirm the news but did not hear back.

Neither the Smiths nor Rock had said anything publicly about resolving the conflict as of Monday afternoon.

This article’s right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Jada Pinkett Smith Glows With Will Smith In A Deep Green Gown With Massive Train At The Oscars

Jada Pinkett Smith sparkled alongside her Best Actor hopeful hubby Will Smith on the Oscars red carpet!. Jada Pinkett Smith has been by her husband, Will Smith‘s side all awards season long, and she wasn’t going to miss the biggest one of the year — the Oscars! The Red Table Talk host wore a stunning deep green gown with a high neck and long sleeves. The dress featured a massive, full train and the bodice was tight and ruched through the center. Will looked handsome in a dapper suit for the evening.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Smith
Person
Jada Pinkett
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
Complex

Jim Carrey Talks Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars, Says He Would Have Sued Actor for $200M If It Were Him

Jim Carrey says he was “sickened” to see Will Smith receive a standing ovation at this year’s Oscars shortly after slapping Chris Rock. Speaking with Gayle King, Carrey also addressed Rock’s previously reported decision to not file a police report in connection with the incident, talk of which has dominated the larger pop culture discussion this week.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Here’s what Denzel Washington said to Will Smith after he slapped Chris Rock

Will Smith has recalled what Denzel Washington told him following his altercation with Chris Rock at this year’s Oscars. During last night’s (March 27) ceremony, Rock was presenting an award when he made a “joke” about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaven head, referring to her as “G.I. Jane”. Pinkett Smith has been open in the past about suffering from alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diddy Claims#The Academy Awards#The Vanity Fair Oscars
Hello Magazine

Will Smith breaks silence on Rebel Wilson's joke about his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith has responded to the jokes Rebel Wilson made about his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith at the BAFTA Awards on Sunday. During the prestigious ceremony, host Rebel ridiculed the Hollywood actor after he won the accolade for Best Actor for his role in King Richard. However, Will was not in attendance as he was at the Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Piers Morgan claims Will Smith told him ‘don’t upset my wife’ in ‘unnerving encounter’ back in 2011

Piers Morgan has claimed that Will Smith told him “don’t upset my wife” in an “unnerving” encounter that took place a few years ago.It comes after Smith shockingly slapped presenter Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars ceremony last night (27 March), after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.“Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see you,” said Rock, in an apparent reference to Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. Pinkett Smith stated last year that she shaved her head after struggling with alopecia.Smith, who won the Best Actor prize later in the ceremony,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Oscars 2022: Regina Hall pokes fun at Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s marriage in ‘hilarious’ skit

Regina Hall poked fun at Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s marriage during the Oscars. The couple were in attendance at the 94th Academy Awards and Hall – who is presenting this year’s ceremony alongside fellow hosts Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer – made the joke as part of a larger skit about Hollywood’s most desirable men. The Girls Trip star began by stating that she needed to round up a number of good-looking male actors for Covid tests, before naming Timothée Chalamet, Bradley Cooper, Tyler Perry, and Simu Liu. Hall also called up Javier Bardem, before retracting his...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Will Smith's Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino Reportedly 'Skedaddled' From Oscars Viewing Party After the Slap

Click here to read the full article. Anyone who watched Sunday night’s Oscars ceremony had a reaction to Will Smith’s open-handed slap after Chris Rock joked about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. But if anyone knows the Smith family, they are a tight unit, and that includes Will’s ex-wife Sheree Zampino. So, how did she feel about the situation? Zampino was not at the Dolby Theatre, but she was watching at the swanky 2022 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party and cheering on her ex-husband. After the shocking moment occurred, Zampino didn’t have much of a reaction, according to The Real...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

‘King Richard’ Editor on Cutting Will Smith’s Performance, Oscar Broadcast Backlash, and Judging ‘Best Editing’

Click here to read the full article. Film editor Pamela Martin first met director Reinaldo Marcus Green in 2016, when she was mentoring at the Sundance Institute and Green was workshopping his first feature, “Monsters and Men.” The pair didn’t team up for a feature until six years later, but the budding partnership has already been fruitful: Martin has now received her second Oscar nomination for editing Green’s third feature film, “King Richard.” “‘King Richard’ is so well-written, with complicated real-life characters,” said Martin a wide-ranging interview with IndieWire. “It was my job to tap into all of that and get...
TENNIS
Narcity USA

Narcity USA

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to your digital downtown. Find everything you need to know about anywhere you want to go — because you live in the most interesting place in the world.✨

 https://www.narcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy