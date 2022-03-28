Diddy Claims Will Smith & Chris Rock Settled Their Beef After The Oscars Slap

Just about everybody saw it when Will Smith "smacked the s--- out of" Chris Rock at the Oscars, but we're only just starting to learn what happened next between the two stars.

The most-talked-about moment of the Academy Awards played out after Rock mocked Jada Pinkett Smith's baldness by comparing her to G.I. Jane. Smith then marched up on stage, hit Rock and told him to keep Jada's name out of his mouth.

It was awkward, and it remained that way after Smith won his Best Actor trophy a short time later.

But according to P Diddy, Smith and Rock hashed things out after the show and have apparently put the whole incident behind them.

The rapper said at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party that the two celebrities managed to talk things through and were on good terms, reports Page Six.

"That's not a problem. That's over. I can confirm that," Diddy reportedly told Page Six. "It's all love. They're brothers."

Apparently, after things had cooled down, Chris Rock and Will Smith made arrangements to meet afterwards and sift through the conflict.

During his acceptance speech, Smith gave a tearful apology to the Academy and his fellow nominees for his outburst earlier in the show. However, he did not apologize to Rock in the speech.

Narcity reached out to Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's publicists to confirm the news but did not hear back.

Neither the Smiths nor Rock had said anything publicly about resolving the conflict as of Monday afternoon.

