UEFA

Manchester United Have Held A Meeting With Mauricio Pochettino Over Managerial Position

By Alex Wallace
Yardbarker
 1 day ago

Manchester United have held a meeting with Mauricio Pochettino over the managerial position at the club according to sources close to the board. United are in the process of appointing their next permanent...

www.yardbarker.com

BBC

Transfer rumours: Rashford, Moses, Tielemans, Winks, Dybala, Haaland, Pogba

Arsenal are preparing an offer for Manchester United's 24-year-old England forward Marcus Rashford. (Mirror) The Premier League has blocked an attempt by Burnley to sign Nigeria winger Victor Moses, 31, from Russian club Spartak Moscow. (Sky Sports) Everton will sell England-international striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin this summer, with Arsenal and West...
Mauricio Pochettino
The Independent

Man Utd beat Everton in first WSL game in front of fans at Old Trafford

An enthusiastic crowd watched Manchester United boost their Champions League qualification hopes by coming from behind to defeat Everton 3-1 in the first Women’s Super League game in front of fans at Old Trafford.United made their debut at the famous stadium against West Ham last year but Covid-19 restrictions meant no supporters were allowed.Ninth-placed Everton threatened to spoil the party with an early goal from Claire Emslie but Alessia Russo equalised in the 35th minute and then scored the third, with a penalty from captain Katie Zelem in between.Marc Skinner’s side are facing a real battle with rivals Manchester City...
Real Madrid F.C.
Sports

