Manchester United Have Held A Meeting With Mauricio Pochettino Over Managerial Position

An enthusiastic crowd watched Manchester United boost their Champions League qualification hopes by coming from behind to defeat Everton 3-1 in the first Women’s Super League game in front of fans at Old Trafford.United made their debut at the famous stadium against West Ham last year but Covid-19 restrictions meant no supporters were allowed.Ninth-placed Everton threatened to spoil the party with an early goal from Claire Emslie but Alessia Russo equalised in the 35th minute and then scored the third, with a penalty from captain Katie Zelem in between.Marc Skinner’s side are facing a real battle with rivals Manchester City...

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO