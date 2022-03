The winds are still something to contend with today. Winds gusting upwards of 50 MPH have already been noted across northwestern Kansas this morning. These gusty conditions will linger into the afternoon as we wait for this powerful storm system to slide to the east. Any dust that kicks up with these gusty conditions could reduce visibility at times especially across western Kansas. Wind Advisories are in effect for portions of central Kansas until 7PM this evening. Across northern Oklahoma, the Wind Advisory will expire at 6PM.

WICHITA, KS ・ 13 HOURS AGO