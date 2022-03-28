VA Approves St. Cloud Vet Center Outstation, Targets 2024 Opening

Whether it was caused by the pandemic, many people packed up and moved to a new location in 2021. But did more people move to, or away, from Minnesota?. There is no doubt that people were on the move in 2021. The working-from-home phenomenon along with the 'great resignation' that were both spurred by the pandemic in 2020 played major factors in motivating many citizens to find a different place to live last year.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO