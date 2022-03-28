ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Tech/Apollo Prom & Graduation Will Resemble 2019 This Year

By Jay Caldwell
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Prom and graduation will look a lot like it used to look like before the pandemic for Tech and Apollo high schools in spring. St. Cloud School Superintendent...

minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

10K+

Followers

10K+

Posts

2M+

Views

Follow 98.1 - Minnesota New Country and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Atlantic City Press

Mainland After Prom returns after two-year hiatus

LINWOOD — After an unwelcome interruption due to the pandemic, the Mainland Regional High School After Prom is back and set for Saturday, June 4. The MRHS After Prom completes prom night and will be held back at the high school from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. “We are...
LINWOOD, NJ
Eyewitness News

Free school lunches could end for some students

(WFSB) - Free meals could soon come to an end for some students. School officials are asking the federal government to extend a group of pandemic-related waivers that made it easier to get more meals to more students. Right now, those waivers are set to expire at the end of...
ADVOCACY
Fulton Sun

FHS prom to be held downtown

The Fulton High School junior and senior prom will return downtown this year. In recent years, the prom hasn’t been held in Fulton. Last year, it was held at the high school due to COVID-19. However, this year’s prom will take place in downtown Fulton. It will be...
FULTON, MO
WHIZ

OUZ Celebrates 50 Year Anniversary for the First Nursing Class Graduates

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- About 50 years ago the first nursing class graduated from Ohio University Zanesville (OUZ). Today they celebrated the class of 1970, where the class members and original instructor, Judy Davis, share their stories on what they’ve been able to accomplish. Nursing is a caring and compassionate...
ZANESVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Education
Saint Cloud, MN
Education
City
Saint Cloud, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Gilleland Chevrolet Partnering with Sauk Rapids Youth Baseball

ST. CLOUD -- A local business is helping support youth baseball this summer. Gilleland Chevrolet is partnering with the Sauk Rapids Youth Baseball Association as part of the 17th annual Chevrolet Youth Baseball and Softball program. As part of the sponsorship, Gilleland will provide the association with equipment bags, first aid kits, batting tees, and ball buckets.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prom#Commencement Ceremony#Highschool#St Cloud School
The Oklahoman

VIBES art walk begins season April 7 in downtown Edmond

EDMOND — VIBES Edmond's First Thursdays, a monthly open-air art walk event, will begin its second season on April 7 in downtown Edmond. The first Thursday of each month April through October, downtown Edmond will be bustling with local artists, live performances and local shopping from 5 to 9 p.m. during the free community event.  ...
EDMOND, OK
US News and World Report

What to Do While Awaiting a Med School Decision

For applicants to medical school, the steps involved in the application process and the wait for a decision can be long and grueling. After submitting the primary application through the American Medical College Application Service or the American Association of Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine Application Service, known respectively as AMCAS and ACOMAS, applicants have to complete secondary applications.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

From Tragedy to Triumph: Meet Ben Hylden April 3rd in Princeton

Benjamin Duane Hylden was given a 5% chance of living after a terrible car accident that crushed his face and body when he was just 16 years old. Ben was a promising basketball star when the accident happened, and something else happened to Ben that would change his life forever. If you've ever experienced a terrible tragedy, you won't want to miss this incredible event that is coming to our area this weekend.
PRINCETON, MN
Sarmad Khan

Why You Should Visit Grad Schools Before Applying

Grad school is an investment. Even if you land a great scholarship, you’re still investing your time. Yet for most of us, it’s an investment of both time and money. Subsequently, if you can feasibly visit the universities you’re applying to, you’ll thank yourself later. It’s difficult if you’re applying to institutions all over the country. But if you can drive to your prospective universities, do it.
ZDNet

A single parent's financial guide to returning to school

Going back to school can seem like a daunting process as a single parent. You might need a degree to get a high-paying and solid career, but at the same time, it's necessary to keep working to pay for your schooling. Throw in supporting your household throughout the process, and the struggle gets even more challenging.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud, MN
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy