Steph Curry, Shaquille O’Neal can add Oscar winner to their long list of accomplishments

Stephen Curry has won everything there is to accomplish in the NBA. He's a three-time NBA Champion, two-time league MVP, and now, Curry can add Academy Award winner to his long list of accomplishments.

The future Hall of Famer, along with Shaquille O'Neal, were executive producers on a documentary called ' The Queen of Basketball ,' a story about Lusia Harris, the first woman to ever be drafted by an NBA team where she was taken by the New Orleans Jazz (now Pelicans) in the seventh round of the 1977 NBA Draft.

The doc, which is housed on The New York Times YouTube channel , took home the illustrious award for Best Short Subject Documentary

Although she never played in the league, Harris was one of the most accomplished woman's basketball players ever, winning Delta State University three AIAW titles and being a part of the first women's Olympic team that went on to win a silver medal at the 1977 summer games in Montreal.

Though that's quite the resume in and of itself, Harris can also lay claim as the first Black woman to be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

Here is a snippet from the director Ben Proudfoot accepting the Oscar:

The sharpshooter is not the only famous basketball player to have won an Oscar. The late great Kobe Bryant won an Oscar in 2018 for Best Animated Short Film for 'Dear Basketball' which was based on Bryant's retirement letter he inked in The Players' Tribune.

Despite this moment being overshadowed by the ' slap heard around the world ,' Curry himself decided to chime in on the altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock.

