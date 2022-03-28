ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 – 3 Inches Of Snow Possible In SE Minnesota This Week

By Kim David
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

La Crosse, WI (KROC AM News) - Residents in southeast Minnesota who have left or are leaving this week to take advantage of spring break will be spared the wet and colder weather that is headed...

OutThere Colorado

24 inches of snow possible, travel disruptions likely in Colorado

Big snow is about to hit some parts of Colorado and forecasts are now calling for even more accumulation than what was predicted yesterday. According to the National Weather Service, snow is expected to fall from late Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening, dropping the deepest totals in the Front Range foothills, along the Palmer Divide, and along mountains east of the Continental Divide.
COLORADO STATE
Outsider.com

Once-in-a-Lifetime Golden Bluegill Caught in Minnesota

When a Minnesota resident went ice fishing in late December on Lindstrom Lake, he didn’t think he would find a rare golden bluegill on the other end of his line. Terry Nelson is a frequent cold-weather angler and is no stranger to the typical bluegill that nibbles on his line. But this particular panfish had peculiar coloring that the fisherman had never seen before.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

2,500 hogs die in southern Minnesota barn fire

An estimated 2,500 hogs were killed in a barn fire early Thursday morning in southeastern Minnesota. According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, the fire was reported on the 11000 block of 55th St. SE in Eyota Township at 3:35 a.m., with deputies arriving at the farm to find a barn fully engulfed in flames.
EYOTA, MN
106.9 KROC

A Man Literally Walks Over A 94-Foot High Steel Arch Bridge In Minnesota

Drivers and pedestrians go over bridges all the time. However, one man in Minnesota took it to new heights and literally walked over the 94-foot high steel arches. The incident took place on St. Patty's day and the Southeast Metro Fire News shared the picture to their Facebook page. The bridge is on U.S. Highway 61 in Hastings, MN over the Mississippi River.
HASTINGS, MN
