Suite Jazz Series Presents Alex Bugnon March 31

Alan Braxe keeps the window in his studio open at all times, even during the depths of winter. This decision is partly scenic, partly practical. Surrounded by an assortment of drum machines, compressors, and modular synths, he perches at his desk with a vista of Southern France’s rolling green countryside for company. Alongside the occasional bracing gust of wind to wake him up, this enduring mainstay of French house music makes three trips into the nearby village for coffee every single day. On a sunny Saturday in late February, I tag along for two of these voyages, puffing up the hill in a comically rinky-dink car. It’s not that Braxe enjoys being scrunched up against the dash, but with a suspended license, this glorified golf cart is the only vehicle he’s allowed to drive.

