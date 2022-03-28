Cornell researchers find molecule that could prevent COVID

Certain immune cell types are more abundant in people who die from COVID-19, Yale researchers have discovered. The conclusion comes after the researchers applied Multiscale PHATE, a machine learning tool, to extensive data from COVID-19 patients. Smita Krishnaswamy, professor of genetics and computer science at the Yale School of Medicine, was approached by Akiko Iwasaki, professor of immunology at the Yale School of Medicine, with a sample of immune cells from COVID-19 patients. Some of those patients died from COVID-19, while others survived. Iwasaki was curious as to why, and believed that Krishnaswamy’s Multiscale PHATE tool could comb through the data for any signs of consistent differences between survivors and people who died from COVID-19. It was found that certain immune cell types tended to be present in greater abundance in patients who died. These findings show that applying Multiscale PHATE to a COVID-19 patient’s immune cell sample can predict mortality with 83 percent accuracy.

