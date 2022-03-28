ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Cornell researchers find molecule that could prevent COVID

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Researchers at Cornell have discovered a molecule that could prevent and...

Yale Daily News

Yale researchers find certain immune cell types are predictive of COVID-19 mortality

Certain immune cell types are more abundant in people who die from COVID-19, Yale researchers have discovered. The conclusion comes after the researchers applied Multiscale PHATE, a machine learning tool, to extensive data from COVID-19 patients. Smita Krishnaswamy, professor of genetics and computer science at the Yale School of Medicine, was approached by Akiko Iwasaki, professor of immunology at the Yale School of Medicine, with a sample of immune cells from COVID-19 patients. Some of those patients died from COVID-19, while others survived. Iwasaki was curious as to why, and believed that Krishnaswamy’s Multiscale PHATE tool could comb through the data for any signs of consistent differences between survivors and people who died from COVID-19. It was found that certain immune cell types tended to be present in greater abundance in patients who died. These findings show that applying Multiscale PHATE to a COVID-19 patient’s immune cell sample can predict mortality with 83 percent accuracy.
NewsChannel 36

Cornell sees increase in COVID cases, upgrades alert level to yellow

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Cornell University is seeing a spike of COVID-19 cases on the Ithaca campus. In a letter to the campus community sent Wednesday, the university said the case count is beyond what was initially predicted. Cornell says the rising transmission is likely due to relaxed masking requirements, the emergence of the BA.2 variant of COVID-19, and increase social activities.
Mid-Hudson News Network

Brain fog may be ‘persistent’ result of COVID-19, researchers find

VALHALLA – A new study by New York Medical College and Westchester Medical Center Health Network researchers has found persistent neuropsychiatric issues — diminished focus, forgetfulness, and difficulty making decisions and multitasking — still present in some patients months after recovering from acute COVID-19 infection. The study,...
