ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Tiny Colorado Town For Sale for Only $6.6-Million

By Matt Sparx
95 Rock KKNN
95 Rock KKNN
 19 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

This may come off as a weird question... Do you happen to have a spare $6,638,000 laying around and you are not sure what to do with it? If you answered yes, you could own the small Colorado mountain town of Colona. The whole town? It appears to be...

95rockfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
KIDO Talk Radio

Fascinating Old Western Town for Sale in Idaho for Under $1 Million

The story behind this incredible property is inspiring. After reading a little more about the vision, we hope the right people come forward to invest in it!. It's not every day that you log on to Zillow, Realtor.com or another real estate directory and see something like this for sale. Located at 3800 E Black Canyon Hwy in Emmett, the $899,999 property comes up in search results for "single-family homes." As you can see in the photos below, it's anything but that!
EMMETT, ID
95 Rock KKNN

Beautiful Canyon View Home in Grand Junction Colorado Has an Inground Pool

Realtor.com is showing some new listings in the Grand Junction, Colorado area over the past 10 days and one of these houses is in a very popular subdivision. Today we are going to check out a house located in the Redlands area of Grand Junction. This home offers some incredible views of the Colorado National Monument and it also comes with your own inground pool in the backyard.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Real Estate
City
Ridgway, CO
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Business
City
Montrose, CO
Local
Colorado Government
94.5 KATS

Tiny House for Sale in Yakima Is Giving Fierce ‘Starter Home’ Realness

Tiny House for Sale in Yakima Is Giving Fierce 'Starter Home' Realness. It's only 183 sq ft but with just enough space to stand in and store your most precious (small) possessions! The owner states on TinyHouseListings.com that this property used to be a coffee stand in Idaho. It was since been hauled to Yakima and turned into a storage shed, but is now being offered as the opportunity of a lifetime for one lucky person who can purchase the tiny home for $17,000.
YAKIMA, WA
94.3 The X

Photos of Alta Colorado: The Ghost Town at 11,800 Feet

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. The Ghost Town of Alta, Colorado (also knowns as Alta Lakes) sits at an elevation of nearly 12,000 feet about 10 miles outside of the city of Telluride.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boating#Housing List#Colonacolorado Com
95 Rock KKNN

Baby Moose In Colorado Needs Relocated Due To People Feeding It

They're called wild animals for a reason and no matter how cute and adorable they look, they're wild and for their own good and yours, it's best if we keep them that way. People near Grand Lake, Colorado have been feeding and petting a baby moose that was abandoned recently and while their hearts are in the right place for feeling sorry for this beautiful animal, it's not the proper thing to do.
GRAND LAKE, CO
99.9 The Point

Ever Been To Tiny Town In Morrison? It’s A Must Do This Summer

Up the hill in Morrison, Colorado lives our state's tiniest town, "Tiny Town." It's a must-do this summer with your family for sure. Just recently my son was watching a video and one of the kids on it was taking a tour of a small little town full of building that he was taller than. He looked like a giant my son told me. After he insisted we go there, like he always does when he sees cool things, I informed him that we, in fact, have our own little town right here in Colorado that we can drive to. The small town is brilliantly named "Tiny Town." This awesome tiny town is located just west of Denver in Morrison, Colorado, and is an absolute must-see if you've never been.
MORRISON, CO
iheart.com

"Tiny Home" Hits Market for $1.095 Million

As the saying goes - real estate is all about location, location, location. That is likely the explanation for the fact a 196 square foot tiny home being listed for more than a million dollars. For one thing it is within walking distance of Santa Rosa Beach in the Florida Panhandle.
SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Google
1077 WRKR

Michigan’s Smallest Tiny Home is For Sale

Could you live in a 98 square foot home for this much money?. Tiny homes are all the rage right now. You can find dozens of listings that range from $3,000 to $75,000 in the state of Michigan. This tiny home has less than 100 square feet of living space with one bedroom and zero bathrooms. It is mobile and comes with a custom steel trailer. This tiny home comes "fully furnished" for $13,500.
MICHIGAN STATE
95 Rock KKNN

Take a Ride on These Colorado Alpine Coasters

People from all over travel to Colorado's scenic mountain towns to ski and snowboard down some of the most amazing runs in the world. For people who don't partake in these types of winter sports, some of these destinations offer another exhilarating way to get down the mountain – alpine coasters.
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

Alpaca My Bags: Check Out This Totally Unique Colorado Airbnb

Just 20 miles west of Glenwood Springs on Interstate 70 you will find the town of Silt, Colorado. Silt is home to a one-of-a-kind Airbnb that we're sure you are going to love. This Airbnb is located on a 54-acre farm with three bedrooms, five beds, two bathrooms, and can accommodate six guests. The accommodations have been recently updated in the 1,500 square foot home too. Did we also mention the alpacas?
SILT, CO
95 Rock KKNN

95 Rock KKNN

Grand Junction, CO
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

95 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy