Tiny Colorado Town For Sale for Only $6.6-Million

Up the hill in Morrison, Colorado lives our state's tiniest town, "Tiny Town." It's a must-do this summer with your family for sure. Just recently my son was watching a video and one of the kids on it was taking a tour of a small little town full of building that he was taller than. He looked like a giant my son told me. After he insisted we go there, like he always does when he sees cool things, I informed him that we, in fact, have our own little town right here in Colorado that we can drive to. The small town is brilliantly named "Tiny Town." This awesome tiny town is located just west of Denver in Morrison, Colorado, and is an absolute must-see if you've never been.

MORRISON, CO ・ 11 DAYS AGO