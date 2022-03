GODDARD, Kan.—Both Hutchinson High School Softball and Baseball games vs Goddard Eisenhower were suspended by mother nature Tuesday with make-up dates to be decided in the future. The Salthawk girls trail Eisenhower in the 4th inning 3-0 while the Salthawk baseball team is down 8-1 in the bottom of the 4th when lightning halted both games.

