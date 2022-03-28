ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Miami casino works to save beloved jai alai from extinction

By Jacob Goins
aunetwork.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe world’s fastest ball sport has been dying a...

www.aunetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Bad Vegan’ On Netflix, Where Sarma Melngailis Discusses How She Defrauded Her Employees And Became A Fugitive

Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives., directed by Chris Smith (Tiger King, Fyre), is a 4-part docuseries about how Sarma Melngailis ran one of the hottest restaurants in New York, a raw-food vegan place called Pure Food and Wine, for years, but ended up defrauding her employees and running from law enforcement. Melngailis is the star of the docuseries, as she’s front and center, as is her restaurant “family” and actual family. But does that give a balanced view?
TV SERIES
Deadline

Ex-Food Network Star David Ruggerio Reveals Secret Life As A Mafia Made Man

Click here to read the full article. Former Food Network host and celebrity chef David Ruggerio has come out with a startling revelation: He had a secret life as a made man in the mafia, participating in several murders, drug dealing, extortion, fraud and other crimes. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Ruggerio talked candidly about his life in the mob, even as he rose in the ranks of New York’s culinary world. He was running such posh Manhattan restaurants as La Caravelle, Maxim’s and Le Chantilly, and had his own Food Network show, Ruggerio to Go. He also appeared on...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Miami, FL
Lifestyle
BGR.com

Mysterious beams of light in the sky have been spotted around the world

Multiple people spotted a mysterious beam of light in the sky last week. The “red flare”, as many described it, was spotted by people in Houston and other places throughout the world. While the strange red flare might give off extraterrestrial vibes due to its mystery, the phenomenon was most likely nothing quite as extraordinary, some say.
ASTRONOMY
CBS News

Teen who died in fall from thrill ride in Orlando may have been too heavy for the ride, operations manual shows

The teenager who died in a fall from an Orlando thrill ride Thursday night may have been too heavy for the ride, a 2021 manual from the manufacturer appears to indicate. Tyre Sampson, 14, who was 6 feet, 5 inches tall and over 300 pounds, plummeted from his seat on the Orlando Free Fall ride, which is located at Icon Park along a busy street in the heart of Orlando's tourist district.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox News Radio#Extinction#Casino#Slow Death#Newstalk Wani
ohmymag.co.uk

This dog was found tied to a gate with a terrible note from its owners

Kilo, the abandoned Staffordshire Bull Terrier, is assumed to be six years old. He was found tied to the front gates of Dogs Trust Merseyside in Huyton on a busy road with his food and water bowls. The handwritten letter with him stated his name and a message from his owners that they can no longer cope with him.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy