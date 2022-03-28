ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota lawmakers fail to override Noem's 3 vetoes

By STEPHEN GROVES
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Legislature failed to override three vetoes from Gov. Kristi Noem on Monday, killing multiple proposals. The three bills on Monday all failed to garner the two-thirds majority necessary to override a veto, sending defeats to legislation that would have given lawmakers more control over...

