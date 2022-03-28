ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Kentucky man shot, killed when he fired at police and five officers fired back

By associatedpress
 2 days ago
A central Kentucky man who exchanged gunfire with police has died, authorities said.

Lexington police officers responded Sunday evening to a report of “an armed suicidal subject” at a home, according to a statement from the agency.

When officers arrived, the 43-year-old man stepped outside with a handgun and rifle and refused orders to drop the weapons, police said. He fired at officers, and five returned fire, striking him, the statement said. The man died at the scene.

No officers were injured. Those involved in the shooting have been placed on routine administrative leave.

Kentucky State Police will investigate the shooting.

Guest
2d ago

The officers done their duty in keeping him from most likely injuring members of the public. Our thanks 🙏 need to go to the people that work keeping us safe. Thank you officers.

Jim-n-M 18
2d ago

EXCELLENT job officers. I care NOTHING about criminal trash.

Junebug81
2d ago

Not 1 thing will happen to the cops that killed this person. It will be covered up and soon go away. This person needed more mental health treatment than police.

