Colorado State

Tiny Colorado Town For Sale for Only $6.6-Million

By Matt Sparx
 19 hours ago
This may come off as a weird question... Do you happen to have a spare $6,638,000 laying around and you are not sure what to do with it? If you answered yes, you could own the small Colorado mountain town of Colona. The whole town? It appears to be...

