ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State defensive back first to lose black stripe this season

By Mark Russell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 19 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05159N_0esMZDeP00

It’s early in spring practice, but we’ve already seen the first of what should be many black stripes removed. Oklahoma State transfer Tanner McCalister, who followed new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles from Stillwater to Columbus, got this news early on Monday.

McCalister is a safety who brings some leadership and experience to the Ohio State defense. It helps to have someone with first-hand knowledge of the system as Knowles is installing a new defensive look for the Buckeyes. McCalister played for Knowles the past four years and started 23 games over the course of the past two seasons.

A seasoned veteran taking advantage of an extra season, McCalister seems poised and ready to go. Listen to what he had to say.

“Hey, I just want to say I’m blessed to be here, man. Blessed with this opportunity. I can only thank God man. I’m excited to see what we’re going to do this year. Shout out B.I.A. Hey, I love ya’ll boys. Go Bucks!”

It should be exciting to see what the defense looks like under the leadership of Knowles. There may be some growing pains, but having a guy like Tanner McCalister to help lead the way should ease some of those issues.

List

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Spun

“New Leader” Emerges For Arch Manning: Fans React

Earlier this week, a new frontrunner to land five-star 2023 quarterback Arch Manning emerged. According to Jeremy Crabtree of On3 Recruiting, the Texas Longhorns are now the favorites to land the prized recruit. Per the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, the Longhorns have a 39.6-percent chance of landing him. Nick Saban...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: How Many Brackets Got The Final Four Right

The 2022 NCAA Tournament Men’s Final Four is officially set. On one side of the bracket, we have No. 2 seed Duke against No. 8 seed North Carolina. On the other, we have No. 1 seed Kansas against No. 2 seed Villanova. While the Final Four features four “blue...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stillwater, OK
Football
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Bucks Township, OH
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
Stillwater, OK
College Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
Stillwater, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Football
City
Stillwater, OH
City
Stillwater, OK
State
Ohio State
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
PennLive.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions running back arrested following fatal stabbing: reports

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eric Wilkerson has been arrested in the stabbing death of Brian Weems III in Cleveland last month, according to multiple reports. Police say Wilkerson, 55, and Weems III, 46, got into an argument inside of an apartment, and that when Weems III went into a bathroom, Wilkerson followed and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
AOL Corp

Stanford goalkeeper Katie Meyer's death ruled 'self-inflicted'

Editor's note: If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day at 1-800-273-8255. Medical examiners determined that the death of Stanford soccer goalkeeper Katie Meyer was "self-inflicted" as law enforcement ruled out foul play in a statement released to media Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State Football#Oklahoma State#Stripes#American Football#College Football#Buckeyes
WBNS 10TV Columbus

'We had no red flags': Parents of Katie Meyer, 22, speak about Stanford soccer star's death

STANFORD, Calif — Stanford soccer star Katie Meyer's death has been ruled a suicide. The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office confirmed the cause of death Friday. “The County of Santa Clara Medical Examiner-Coroner is investigating Kathryn Meyer’s death. There is no indication of foul play, and Meyer’s death was determined to be self-inflicted,” the Sheriff's Office said in a statement. “The Medical Examiner-Coroner extends sincerest condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Katie Meyer.”
STANFORD, CA
actionnews5.com

Missing former Tigers football player found

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The former Memphis Tigers football player who was reported missing Tuesday was found in the hospital after a car crash in Georgia according to his family. Jeremy Boyland Jr.’s mother reported him missing to Memphis Police Tuesday morning. According to the police report, she last saw...
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Spun

Look: Arkansas Cheerleader Goes Viral During NCAA Tournament Game

A cheerleader from the University of Arkansas stole the show on Saturday night. During the Elite Eight game between Duke and Arkansas, a ball got stuck atop the backboard. An Arkansas cheerleader helped retrieve the ball so the game could resume by standing on the shoulders of another cheerleader. It’s the second time cheerleaders have saved the day during a tournament game this year.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Popculture

Former Georgia Bulldogs Football Player Arrested in Connection to 2021 Murder Case

Akhil Crumpton, a former football player from the University of Georgia, was arrested Wednesday in connection to a 2021 murder. According to ESPN, a 23-year-old gas station clerk named Elijah Wood was shot and killed on March 19, 2021, by an armed assailant who was dressed in all black with most of his head concealed by sunglasses, a hood and a face mask. Wood's murder led to a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Spun

Look: Arch Manning Spotted With Former Texas Star Quarterback

Five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has narrowed his college choices down to a select few top-tier programs — including the Texas Longhorns. On Saturday, Manning was spotted spending time with former Texas star quarterback Sam Ehlinger. Ehlinger spent four seasons as the Longhorns’s starting quarterback from 2017-20 and is...
NFL
VikingsTerritory

A Vikings Coach Says Goodbye

When general manager Rick Spielman and head coach Mike Zimmer were terminated in January, most of the existing Minnesota Vikings coaching staff scattered, sans wide receiver coach Keenan McCardell. And now another coach is formally saying goodbye. It’s AC Patterson, the offensive quality control coach for the Vikings during the...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

90K+
Followers
138K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy