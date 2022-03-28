ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Hindu philosopher to give talk at NDSU

NDSU is set to host a community event featuring Swami Sarvapriyananda, a noted Hindu philosopher and orator, Saturday, April 23, at 4:30 p.m. in the Memorial Union's Oceti Sakowin Ballroom. He is scheduled to present "Vedanta: The Way of Knowledge,"...

