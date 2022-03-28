Hindu philosopher to give talk at NDSU

One of the most discussed trends in American religion at the start of the 21st Century is the so-called "Rise of the Nones," the sharp increase, since the 1990s, in the percentage of Americans who tell pollsters they have no religious affiliation. Depending on the study, Nones now make up about a quarter to a third of Americans, up from something like six percent a generation ago. The category is quite broad, comprising militant secularists, atheists, agnostics, and the "spiritual but not religious"—persons who reject formal religious affiliation but nonetheless believe in some supernatural power or powers. Often, Nones mix and match elements of different traditions to come up with their own, DIY forms of religion—what one scholar has referred to as a kind of spiritual "bricolage."
